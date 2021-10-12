 
DCG Joins FE Development Programme

DCG (@derbycollege) has successfully secured a Further Education Professional Development Grant from the Department for Education (@educationgovuk) to develop a programme aimed at mitigating the challenges of teacher recruitment in the sector.

DCG will work in collaboration with Nottingham College to develop a high quality post-qualification development and training framework for new and inexperienced teachers the FE sector.

DCG Director of Teaching and Learning Improvement Melanie Lanser explained:

“As a sector, we compete with both industry when recruiting technical teachers and with schools to recruit academic teachers.

“Compared with the school sector, FE post-qualification support and development is inconsistent at best and requires further development if the sector is to serve its mission of being a provider of high-quality education, both technical and academic.

“To mitigate these challenges, this project will support the development of a distinct FE teacher identity - going beyond dual professionalism to create FE teaching professionals. 

The project framework will include:

-           Designing and implementing an effective Core Induction Programme (CIP) for new/ inexperienced teachers that effectively supports and develops, incorporating face-to-face training and mentoring to enhance pedagogical content knowledge, behaviour strategies, formative assessment practice, well-being and mental health practices.

-           Embedding the CIP into the ETF Professional Standards to further develop professional attributes, knowledge and skills - testing how the new Early Career Framework can be adapted and made bespoke for FE.

-           Examining how the CIP can be modified for two distinct groups of new FE teacher recruits including those from industry and academic career teachers.

Melanie Lanser concluded:

“An effective CIP programme within FE would support parity with schools, potentially increase recruitment and retention of FE teachers and drive up the standard of teaching.

“There is an urgent need for this so that the sector is more equipped for effectively delivering national policy initiatives and support Local Skills Plans.

“We are delighted also to working with the Skills and Education Group to support the development of a professional network for FE Early Career teachers.”

The FE professional development grants pilot supports collaborative sector-led initiatives to improve FE professional development and support for staff within priority areas of need.

The programme is split into 3 priority areas:

  • workforce capability and confidence to use technology effectively in education
  • subject-specific professional development
  • supporting new or inexperienced teachers

