IN4 Group recognised as an AWS Training Partner to boost support for businesses adopting cloud technologies

IN4 Group, a leading North West technology group that supports businesses with enabling their digital transformation and adopting cloud solutions, has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Training Partner. The AWS Training Partner Programme enables AWS accredited organisations to deliver AWS-authored training.
AWS Classroom Training, delivered by IN4 Group, will give students the opportunity to learn best practices and get live feedback from an expert AWS-accredited instructor. Training also helps prepare learners to take AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognised credential.
This follows IN4 achieving AWS Select Consulting Partner status in February 2021, demonstrating its technical proficiency in helping businesses to build cutting-edge digital and cloud solutions.
There is a growing demand for AWS Cloud skills as organisations that invest in training are 80 per cent faster at adopting the cloud, 4.4 times more likely to overcome operational concerns, and 3.8 times more likely to meet cloud ROI according to an IDC White Paper.
In collaboration with AWS, the IN4 Academy has been delivering AWS re/Start, a fully funded specialist digital skills training programme focused on supporting unemployed and underemployed individuals to help them launch a career in the cloud.
The IN4 Academy has seen great success with over 150 people graduating across all of its programmes since July 2020. It aims to address the digital skills gaps in the North West and act as a bridge: connecting talent from diverse backgrounds with businesses who need to drive digital transformation.
The established AWS re/Start programme is being offered as part of Skills City, which has recently been awarded £1.2 million funding from the Department for Education to run six Skills Bootcamp academies to fast-track 450 people into digital technology careers in the North West.
Mo Isap, CEO of IN4 Group, said: “We are proud to continue building on our strong relationship with AWS as a recognised AWS Training Partner, and the additional benefits this will bring to our clients.
“The technical expertise and knowledge we have developed in the team has really scaled our offering in delivering world-class cloud-based solutions and applications using AWS. We offer both in-person and virtual classes, which gives learners the flexibility to choose how and when to learn.”
“As cloud technologies continue to help organisations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. The AWS Training Partner Programme is designed for training organisations like IN4 Group who have a proven and reliable history in technical training,” said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification. “As part of the programme, IN4 Group delivers AWS Training to enable local IT professionals and businesses to make better use of the cloud.”
Aminah Ahmed, a graduate of the AWS re/Start programme through the IN4 Academy, said: “My favourite part of the IN4 Academy has been working on the client project with BAE Systems. Although nerve-wracking at first, it was an invaluable experience to deliver projects for a high-profile company and take on responsibility in an industrial setting. The work has been challenging and I’ve had to adapt to difficult situations, however throughout this experience, I’ve grown as an individual and become much more resilient. I’ve developed my communication skills and I’m much more confident in my abilities.”