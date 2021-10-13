 
NPTC Group of Colleges has been shortlisted for the prestigious CIPD Wales Awards 2021

The #CIPDWalesAwards2021 showcase and celebrate the very best in human resources and people development practice across Wales.  Awarded by the professional body for people development, supported and endorsed by an impressive list of sponsors, and judged by a panel of top HR and business professionals, our reputation continues to grow as the place to celebrate the contribution of HR and people development across Wales.

The College's dynamic Staff Development team, who now join finalists from across Wales, have been shortlisted for the Best Learning and Development/Organisation Development Initiative Category. This category recognises a team that have demonstrated strong links between achieving business goals and organisation development activity, and/or learning and development strategies to boost skills and improve performance. 

It was their development of a resource hub, live workshops, CPD days and the introduction of Remote Learning Champions to support staff, tailoring everything to individual needs throughout the pandemic, that caught the judge’s attention and got them a place in the final.

The virtual awards will take place on Thursday 25th November, enabling more people than ever to attend and celebrate the very best in human resources and people development practice across Wales.

Eleanor Glew, Vice Principal: Operational Services for NPTC Group of Colleges was delighted with the announcement said:

‘’As my career has always involved human resources and people development, to find out that the work of the College’s staff development team is being recognised at such a prestigious level is just fantastic.  Its testament not just to staff development, but this project has seen collaborations across the college with the ILT and digital skills teams. This just highlights how the College has adapted its way of working throughout the pandemic to continuously deliver a high standard of teaching and support.

Pob Lwc!!

