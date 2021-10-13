 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Green light for exciting 21st Century Schools proposals

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Green light for exciting 21st Century Schools proposals

Caerphilly’s Cabinet has given the green light to progress to consultation on three exciting new 21st Century Schools proposals under the Band B programme.

The approval will see the authority progress to stakeholder consultation on three key projects set to transform the learning environment for pupils and staff, as a result of Welsh Government Funding and a contribution from Caerphilly Council’s Place Shaping Reserve.

£5.5m Centre for Vulnerable Learners - A proposal to adapt and refurbish an old grammar school building (former Pontllanfraith High School), to accommodate a new fit-for-purpose pupil referral unit.    

£4m Llancaeach Junior School and Llanfabon Infants School - A proposal to amalgamate both schools via the expansion and refurbishment of the existing Llanfabon Infants site. The new Primary School will offer places for 275 pupils plus nursery.

£9m Plasyfelin Primary School - A proposal to build a new and enlarged replacement school in the grounds of the existing school site, to accommodate future projected demand within the area. The new school will provide 420 pupil places plus nursery.

All three proposals will include facilities accessible to the wider community and work towards our decarbonisation targets which are now embedded into all 21st Century Schools schemes.

Cllr Ross Whiting, Cabinet Member for Education and Leisure said, “I am thrilled that post Cabinet approval we have been able to secure the funding to press ahead with the consultation stage of these projects. We have a proven track record of developing state of the art facilities for our learners to improve, achieve and feel inspired, and I have no doubt that we will once again rise to the challenge.

We have bold ambitions to provide every learner with the best life chances and we are committed to doing this through the provision of high quality teaching, learning and leadership across our school settings.”

The 21st Century Schools programme is a major, long-term, strategic capital investment programme jointly funded by the Welsh Government. The programme also contributes to the Council's Wellbeing and Place Shaping Framework of investment across Caerphilly county borough.

Â£1million donation supports North East students to succeed at Durham University
Sector News
A major scholarships programme to help students from low-income backgr
Pet professionals and pet friendly businesses advised to consider a further education course in canine first aid
Sector News
Rachel, and the iPET Network believe that all businesses who offer dog
100,000 young people find opportunities through GMACS
Sector News
ACROSS Greater Manchester (@greatermcr) more than 100,000 young people

You may also be interested in these articles:

£1million donation supports North East students to succeed at Durham University
Sector News
A major scholarships programme to help students from low-income backgr
Pet professionals and pet friendly businesses advised to consider a further education course in canine first aid
Sector News
Rachel, and the iPET Network believe that all businesses who offer dog
100,000 young people find opportunities through GMACS
Sector News
ACROSS Greater Manchester (@greatermcr) more than 100,000 young people
College students to benefit from new Turing Scheme
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) recently submitted an application to
Global Grad Show announces 1,000 projects have signed up to its Entrepreneurship Programme to fuel the next generation of start-ups
Sector News
Global Grad Show, an initiative by the Art Dubai Group, has announced
Digital Poverty Alliance names Board and Community Board, and shares a roadmap towards National Digital Poverty Delivery Plan
Sector News
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) @DigiPovAlliance, the national non-
Major £1.1 million investment unveiled by The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School in Rugeley (@thehartschool) has revealed it has comple
NPTC Group of Colleges has been shortlisted for the prestigious CIPD Wales Awards 2021
Sector News
The #CIPDWalesAwards2021 showcase and celebrate the very best in human
Loughborough College awarded grant to expand higher technical qualifications
Sector News
As announced by the Department for Education today (13 Oct), Loughboro
Ensuring efficient emergency evacuations in education
Sector News
Fire drills are a vital part of fire safety. Procedures must be put in
Barton Peveril Student Throws for Gold
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Liv Austin placed first in t
Virtual South East Careers fair brings employers directly to young people and job seekers
Sector News
The South East Local Enterprise Partnership (@SouthEastLEP) and South

VocTech in the prison sector: Insights for further education #VocTechFutures Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6180)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page