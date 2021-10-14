 
BOA Digital Technologies Academy appoints principal and opens for applications

BOA Digital Technologies (@imagineBOA) is a brand new, purpose-built 11-18 academy, delivering a specialist education in digital technologies. 

Opening in Birmingham in September 2022, the academy will offer a unique and distinctive vision, providing a new model of teaching underpinned by digital skills and learning.

It is estimated that 75 per cent of jobs will require advanced digital skills by 2030, with 60 per cent of businesses believing that their reliance on this skill set is set to increase over the next five years.

However, nine in 10 organisations have said they have a shortage of digital skills and over three in four executives claim that it’s difficult to recruit people with the right technical skills - highlighting the importance of empowering the next generation with the knowledge and experience they need to thrive in this growing sector.

With 15 years’ senior leadership experience across four multi-academy trusts in the West Midlands, Paul Averis will bring a wealth of expertise to his role as Principal. Prior to becoming a school leader, Paul worked as a Maths teacher for 10 years. He later spent three years at Birmingham Ormiston Academy as Vice Principal, and his most recent role was Deputy Head Teacher at John Willmott School, within the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

Under Paul’s leadership, BOA Digital Technologies will deliver a digital-first curriculum - bringing all academic subjects to life through the use of cutting-edge technologies. Every student will benefit from unrivalled access to state-of-the-art resources and facilities, coupled with collaborative industry partnerships to create an educational experience where innovation is placed front and centre.

Paul said:

“I am thrilled to be appointed Principal at BOA Digital Technologies. It’s clear that the digital industries are accelerating at pace, offering a myriad of exciting career opportunities for young people. Our academy will be at the forefront of this growth, and ideally placed to respond to the urgent needs of the sector, by combining industry partnerships with a dynamic curriculum and outstanding teaching.”       

The latest addition to the BOA Group, BOA Digital Technologies will accept its first intake of Year 7 students in September 2022.

Paul continued:

“Over the past 18 months, young people have faced an unprecedented period of upheaval and uncertainty in their education. In addition to exceptional teaching, we will deliver the highest standards of pastoral care to every student, supporting their emotional development and ensuring they are fully equipped for a bright and prosperous future.”

Gaynor Cheshire, CEO of the BOA Group, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Paul Averis to BOA Digital Technologies. 

“We are so excited by the ambition and vision of the academy, and I know that Paul will be a real driving force to bring our pioneering digital-led curriculum to life. Designed, developed, and delivered in collaboration with our industry and academic partners, it will offer young people unrivalled opportunities to gain real-life, on-the-ground industry experience.

“Recent studies have shown that 88 per cent of young people realise that digital skills will be essential for their careers, and we’re committed to ensuring that every single student can benefit from the brilliant opportunities on offer within the digital sector. Our courses and teaching will offer a new and innovative approach to education and I look forward to welcoming students through our doors next September.”

BOA Digital Technologies is a sister school to Birmingham Ormiston Academy, the 14-19 academy specialising in Creative, Digital and Performing Arts, which opened in 2011. The BOA Group also manages BOA Stage & Screen Production and the Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham.

An open event for BOA Digital Technologies will take place on Wednesday 13 October at 5.30pm.

