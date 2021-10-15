 
Coleg Cambria building partnership with world leader in construction sector

A NEW construction and education alliance aims to improve quality and help meet demand for skilled workers in the building sector (@colegcambria).

Coleg Cambria has entered into a training partnership with the Chartered Institute of Building (@theCIOB), the world’s largest and most influential body for management and leadership in the construction arena.

The CIOB has been working with Cambria to raise the profile of the institute among students and employers and will be holding CPD (Continuing Professional Development) events at its Wrexham Bersham Road site in the future.

The college has also applied to become a CIOB Accredited Centre for its Level 6 Degree programme – the BSc (Hons) Construction Management in Housebuilding - with the first cohort set to graduate next summer.

Gemma Booth, a Member of the CIOB (MCIOB) recently moved from construction into education with Cambria.

She will be integrating the importance of the organisation and the value of a career in the sector into modules, with a focus on continuing academic learning and work experience.

“As a training partner of the CIOB, Coleg Cambria plans to develop the qualifications and skills of the existing workforce through the appropriate routes to Chartered Membership, promote a qualifications culture throughout the construction and built environment sectors - supported by industry - and encourage lifelong learning,” said Gemma.

“Being a partner of the CIOB enables us to do that while raising both their profile and that of the college among leaders and workers in the sector.”

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, added:

“We are pleased to be in partnership with the CIOB and know how much value that will bring to our students and staff.

“More and more skilled and trained construction workers are going to be needed across the country in the years ahead and we will be well-placed to help meet that demand.”

During the summer, the CIOB responded to figures which revealed momentum in construction was growing following the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Construction output hit a 24-year high in June thanks to an increase in new work, delayed projects recommencing and a general rise in confidence.

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Coleg Cambria building partnership with world leader in construction sector 9 minutes ago
