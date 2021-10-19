 
Student takes home the Adult Apprentice of the Year and Outstanding Achievement award at national virtual ceremony

Melissa Senior, Adult Apprentice of the Year

Leading national training and recruitment provider, @QubeLearning, hosted an inspiring virtual award ceremony on the 14th October which saw students across the nation applauded for their determination and efforts over the last year.

Hosted by well-loved Paralympian Blade Runner and MBE Jonnie Peacock, he brought to life his own passage of struggles to get to where he is now as an athlete, TV star and MBE. Contracting meningitis at five years old, Jonnie faced a painful ordeal as his stump became sore as he tried to walk to school. His mum, one of his heroes, would help him get there and though this wasn’t what he or his family envisioned for him, he refused to be beaten by discrimination, ignorance and cruelty from others.

Melissa Senior walked away from the evening with the Adult Apprentice of the Year and Outstanding Achievement award for their efforts as a Community Support Worker. Working at Springfield Healthcare in Hull since 2016, Melissa enrolled on a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Health and Social Care in 2019 and can now reflect with pride on how far she has come since joining the business. She never imagined she would be able to feel success the way her colleagues, friends and family did but with the help of her employer and Qube Learning it’s now reality that she is just as valuable as anyone else. Her hard work and commitment paid off as her name was announced, taking home the great accolade, an achievement which highlights how far she has come on her further education journey.

Jonnie Peacock says ‘I am so honoured to have been part of the ceremony and to hear all the wonderful stories of the students and employers who are showcasing raw talent and commitment to different routes of learning. It’s just awesome and well-done Melissa – such a well-deserved label!

Working with Qube Learning, it is a fantastic insight into their work as they cheer on those who are overseen because they are lacking in traditional merits. They are unlocking pools of raw talent that deserved to be given a chance and are making waves in progressive thinking when it comes to education. With resources like their eLearning platform Qube Vision, they ensure individuals can master a specific career skill at a pace which suits them, whilst benefitting from improved performance, productivity and overall profitability for any business. They are moving with the climate and encouraging less conventional routes to education, it doesn’t have to be the usual academia. They are experts at unlocking potential in people and positively exposing their skills in front of the right audiences’.

Qube Learning is a proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider that works with hundreds of Employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of Students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, through Qube Vision and eLearning, either as a Student or an Employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

