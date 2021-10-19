 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derbyshire school pupils are honoured for their good deeds at star-studded Embark Federation awards ceremony

Details
Hits: 157
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A YOUNGSTER who delivered soup and blankets to the homeless during lockdown and a 10-year-old who crafted almost 200 poppies with her gran – raising hundreds of pounds for charity – were among award winners at a glittering ceremony in Derbyshire.

Organised by Derby-based Embark Federation, the awards celebrated the achievements of 108 of its pupils across the 12 schools in Derbyshire which it oversees, including Chaucer Infant and Junior School in Ilkeston and Heath Primary School in Chesterfield.

Special guests on the night included BAFTA award-winning actress Chanel Cresswell and dancer Kelvin Clark, who has toured with former Britain’s Got Talent winners, Diversity.  Both are former pupils of Aldercar High School and the duo presented awards to students who have gone above and beyond, particularly over the last 18 months, with national lockdowns disrupting learning for schools in the UK.

Chanel Cresswell, who has appeared in This Is England TV drama, The Bay, presented the Love Learning, Love Life’ award to 15 youngsters including siblings Eva and Archie Potter – who always want to learn more – and Heath Primary School pupil Rafe Kielty. He collects and donates books to his school ‘so that others can learn’.

Nathan Hodkinson was presented with a community award for handing out mugs of soup and blankets to those living on the streets in Derby, while Emily Parry picked up a special award for crafting felt poppy pin badges with her gran.

Emily, from Smalley, is selling the poppies with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal. Mum, Emma, said: “I am beaming with pride. I’m so proud of Emily for creating these poppies with her gran.

“She’s been quite the entrepreneur; making and then selling the poppies at football matches, in school and the community.”

Five-year-old Oliver Saxton, a pupil at Ladywood Primary School, was presented with an award for work he has done in his community. Oliver and his family – mum, Katie, and dad, Paul – collected litter from the streets in Ilkeston.

“It has been a real family-effort, picking up litter near to where we live, in Ilkeston,” said Katie, “we even did a litter pick when we were on holiday in Cornwall.

“Oliver really cares about the environment and making the area where we live a better place. I’m so proud of him.”

Another award-winner was Lyric Parry. The former Chaucer Junior School pupil – who now attends Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise School - raised £500 for Cotmanhay Community Network by walking 50 miles in a month.

Only 41% of workers think theyâ€™re paid â€˜what they are worthâ€™, survey shows
Sector News
A new survey by HR software provider CIPHR (@CIPHRHRSoftware) suggests
Murray Park pupils talk future plans with Derby business leaders in mock interviews organised by not-for-profit scheme E4E
Sector News
A BUDDING medic and an aspiring teacher were given a taste of the â€˜r
Student takes home the Adult Apprentice of the Year and Outstanding Achievement award at national virtual ceremony
Sector News
Leading national training and recruitment provider, @QubeLearning, hos

Mum, Leanne Parry, said: “Lyric is a kind and caring boy and I’m over the moon that his efforts have been recognised. It is such a shame that most of Lyric’s final year at primary school was spent in lockdown, but we had amazing support from his teachers at Chaucer Junior School.”

Parents, carers and pupils were treated to a performance from West End star Rosa O’Reilly, who sang hits from Les Miserables and Wicked, while football freestyler Dan Magness wowed onlookers with his tricks.

And singing sensation Nelly Hull – a former pupil at Kilburn Junior School, who now attends John Flamsteed Community School – impressed with her performance of a song she has written herself.

Embark Federation Trust Leader, Matthew Crawford, said: “I am exceptionally proud of our pupils and their incredible achievement; we have just under 3,500 children at our schools and to select just over 100 for these awards was not an easy task.

“The awards epitomised our core beliefs; family, integrity, teamwork and success that are central to everything we do. It was also a great occasion for our children and their families to come together and celebrate ‘in person’. We aim to ensure that the primary school experience for our children is a magical time.

“I am proud to lead such an incredible, hard-working team and for the Embark Federation to be at the heart of communities across Derbyshire. I’m also grateful to Flint Bishop Solicitors, for sponsoring such a fantastic event, and to those who presented awards, including Gogglebox’s Baasit Siddiqui and Peter Ellse, CEO of Cosy Direct, who are pillars of our community.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Only 41% of workers think they’re paid ‘what they are worth’, survey shows
Sector News
A new survey by HR software provider CIPHR (@CIPHRHRSoftware) suggests
Murray Park pupils talk future plans with Derby business leaders in mock interviews organised by not-for-profit scheme E4E
Sector News
A BUDDING medic and an aspiring teacher were given a taste of the ‘r
Student takes home the Adult Apprentice of the Year and Outstanding Achievement award at national virtual ceremony
Sector News
Leading national training and recruitment provider, @QubeLearning, hos
29% of UK businesses expect skills shortages to impact their success in Q4 2021
Sector News
The latest Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index, a quarterly survey of more t
Barton Peveril's Budding Young Authors
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) students are turnin
Largest study finds nearly 90% of children are eating a school meal every day
Sector News
Nearly 90% of children are eating a school meal every day, according t
RM Education announce third phase of research with University of Manchester
Sector News
Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue), Brigham Young University (@BYU) and
New partnership uses sport and physical activity in colleges to promote sustainability and a healthy lifestyle
Sector News
AoC Sport (@AoC_Sport) is pleased to announce a new partnership with P
Student Minds and Umii partner to tackle student loneliness
Sector News
Student Minds (@StudentMindsOrg) and Umii partner to tackle isolation
Pershore College trainer assessor gains engineering professional status
Sector News
A Pershore College (@PershoreColWCG) trainer assessor has been awarded
Love Our Colleges: Apprenticeship focus
Sector News
.#LoveOurColleges Week is focusing on a theme of ‘Get In, Go Further
nasen Award 2021 winners announced – Transforming the lives of children and young people with SEND and learning differences
Sector News
#nasenAwards2021 Winners of nasen’s (@nasen_org) fifth annual Awards

Adaptations for 21-22 and beyond - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 3

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6189)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page