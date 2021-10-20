 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Degree apprenticeships white paper says mandated qualifications should stay

Details
Hits: 163
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Vince Cable, former business secretary and leader of the Liberal Democrats

A new white paper from the #EdTech company Aptem "Degree Apprenticeships: are qualifications the linchpin of success?" says that mandated qualifications in higher-level apprenticeships deliver productivity, transferrable skills, and social mobility and social justice.

The white paper, which includes perspectives from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), the University Vocational Awards Council, former business secretary and leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable and university-based apprenticeship managers, was written to inform the IfATE’s consultation and review of integration and standards in degree apprenticeships.

The paper also aims to assist trailblazers to consider the value of qualifications and integrated end-point assessments in higher-level standards.

The white paper found that the function of mandated degrees went far beyond shaping an apprenticeship's off-the-job training. While much work is needed to ensure degree apprenticeships deliver widening participation, the evidence shows degree qualifications enhance productivity, increase social mobility, and offer enhanced and transferrable skills to graduates and employers.

Vince Cable100x100Vince Cable, who headed up the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) from 2010 until 2015, when Degree apprenticeships were introduced, said:

“Part of the genesis of degree apprenticeships was the university and college sectors marketing degrees as the equivalent of Level 4+ qualifications. When I was the political head of BIS, I seized on the idea as a way of boosting the value of apprenticeships to persuade ambitious and capable young people (and their parents) that apprenticeships were not an alternative to university but another way of progressing to degree qualifications, and a way of being paid to learn rather than paying to learn.

“The biggest barrier to expanding higher apprenticeships (above Level 3), in my view, is academic snobbery; the more we can integrate apprenticeships with the qualifications of academic institutions, the more their attractions will prevail.”

The Department for Education has since expressed concerns about the value of including a degree in high-level apprenticeships. These concerns culminated most notably in the de-mandating of the MBA from the Senior Leader apprenticeship standard.

However, the latest review by the IfATE looks set to introduce more flexibility for including mandated qualifications in level 6 and 7 apprenticeships, although the conclusions are yet to be published.

Richard Alberg 21 Jun FE NewsRichard Alberg, CEO of Aptem, said:

“We are delighted to publish this white paper for our many customers in the university sector and the wider HE community. While we recognise the reservations some have expressed about growth at level 6 and 7 apprenticeships and declining starts at level 2 and 3, we do not believe the sector should have to choose between intermediate and higher apprenticeships.

Newcastle College praised for employer partnerships by Shadow Digital Minister
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) has been praised for its investment ef
Research Further: AoC and NCFE are tackling the lack of data and evidence in FE
Sector News
As the national voice for further education, sixth form, tertiary and
Important information about our November 2021 open evenings
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is delighted to open its doors for a series of o

"Recent events have proved that the UK needs to train a highly-skilled workforce to be 'Global Britain'. That means significant investment at all skill levels. Degrees are not just nice to have - they transform lives and the economy. We hope the sector, and government, read our white paper and advocate for the consistent, supportive and forward-looking approach apprenticeship policy needs when it comes to mandated qualifications.”

Mandy Crawford Lee Sept 21 FE NewsMandy Crawford Lee, Chief Executive of UVAC said: 

“This white paper is an important contribution to the continued debate around the social mobility agenda and the role for degree apprenticeships and higher technical education. Decisions such as to de-mandate the Master’s in the Senior Leader apprenticeship have been ideological and political. We advocate an evidence-based approach when assessing the role qualifications play in higher-level apprenticeships.

“ We do, however, recognise the white paper's outlined plans for a major transformation in further and higher education. In particular the introduction of a loan entitlement useable for modules at higher technical and degree programmes delivered by both colleges and universities. This could herald a far greater use of credit transfer between FE and HE and therefore support better access and participation”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

ATTFE College host Ready, Steady, Cook Event
Sector News
@ATT_FECollege organised a 'Ready, Steady Cook' competition between MP
Cardiff companies join forces to benefit learners
Sector News
A MULTI-award-winning Cardiff college has marked the move to new premi
I’m passionate about ensuring that the next generation views the creative industries as an accessible and rewarding career choice
Sector News
The Creative Industries make a significant contribution to the culture
OfS sets out funding proposals for world-leading specialist providers
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has launched a consultation on funding for w
Information about exams and assessments 2022 
Sector News
We hope you are enjoying the start of the new academic year with us.As
First ever apprentice solicitor in central government
Sector News
The first ever Apprentice Solicitor in central government is being rec
Newcastle College praised for employer partnerships by Shadow Digital Minister
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) has been praised for its investment ef
Research Further: AoC and NCFE are tackling the lack of data and evidence in FE
Sector News
As the national voice for further education, sixth form, tertiary and
Important information about our November 2021 open evenings
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is delighted to open its doors for a series of o
The Venues Collection Executive Chef selected for Aspirational Culinary Apprenticeship Programme
Sector News
The Venues Collection’s Executive Chef Sam Morgan has been selected
Wellbeing Week at ATTFE College
Sector News
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (@ATT_FECollege) held t
Musical Theatre and Acting students train to be professional scarers!
Sector News
It’s not often you can say you’ve been trained by a professional s

The Ufi VocTech Challenge – what does it mean for FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 3

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, How to align public health guidelines to employee and employer rights 5 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 6 minutes ago

How to align public health guidelines to employee and...

Overview Balancing the obligation to maintain a safe working environment with workers’ rights when returning to the work place in the time of COVID...

  • Wednesday, 24 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College has published a new article: Wellbeing Week at ATTFE College 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6197)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page