Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Became the Highest Debutant, Ranked 58th in the FT' Executive MBA Ranking

Moscow School of Management Skolkovo

Moscow School of Management @Skolkovo is ranked 9th globally in terms of the average alumni salary in the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking.

The average salary of School graduates after three years is almost $400,000 per annum, an average increase of 50%

Overall, the School debuted 58th in the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking, becoming the highest debutant.

The ranking takes into account Career Progress, School Diversity, Research/CSR, etc.

The weight of each criteria is determined by the FT’s experts. Also, EMBA programmes must meet certain criteria to be eligible (for more details follow the link to methodology and key).

SKOLKOVO Executive MBA is an international educational programme for top managers and business owners with at least 8 years of managerial experience. 

The programme was created to impart structured knowledge for effective strategic business management. All the lecturers are not only academicians, but also practitioners with extensive consulting experience in various companies. Professors develop training programmes specifically for the SKOLKOVO EMBA.

SKOLKOVO EMBA students are drawn from the top management of major businesses and leading entrepreneurs from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, all of them have an average of 9 years of management experience. A typical group consists of up to 50 students from different industries, of whom half are major business owners and the other half are senior executives.

The number of SKOLKOVO Executive Education students during the pandemic increased by 20% in the 2020-21 academic year, with a total of almost 900 graduates from the programme over 15 years.

Recently, the school’s rector Yuri Levin presented the new ten-year strategy for SKOLKOVO's development. One of the new strategy’s criteria is that alumni salary growth should reach 80%. According to SKOLKOVO projections, over the next 10 years, the geographical reach of its educational programmes will extend far beyond Moscow and even Russia, and new professors would make up 30% of all the school’s teaching staff by the year 2025, and 50% - by the year 2031. 

Financial goals outlined in the Strategy presuppose 3.5 times growth in earnings to reach $200 million by 2024. 

“The results of Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, which participated for the first time with the EMBA programme in the Financial Times ranking, showed that we are on the right track. The School is actively growing and developing, expanding international partnerships and building a comprehensive digital educational platform with personalized lifelong learning tracks for each member of our community" — said Yuri Levin, Dean of Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO.

The school was established in 2006 by the Russian business community, and their partnership made it possible to implement an ambitious idea that evolved from a sketch on paper to the largest private business school in the CIS.

The support and attention of the founders help the SKOLKOVO community to grow and progress every day. In general, SKOLKOVO has more than 3,300 graduates of its degree programs — MBA, EMBA, and HKUST-SKOLKOVO EMBA for Eurasia — and entrepreneurial programs: Practicum, Global SHIFT, and Startup Academy.

