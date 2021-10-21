 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Businesses across the country are being urged to introduce a life-changing free home improvement scheme for young care leavers.

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

‘Helping Hands’ was launched in 2019 by EQUANS (@EQUANS_UK), the new brand for global energy company ENGIE’s regeneration and services-led activities, and the Care Leaver Covenant.

It has already transformed the homes of 62 young care leavers across England, helping them to live independently.

Now, in the run-up to National Care Leavers’ Week 2021 (October 25 to 31), more companies are being urged to introduce a ‘Helping Hands’ scheme.

Through the initiative, EQUANS’ staff refurbish care leavers’ homes free of charge. Services they provide include painting and decorating; garden clearance; joinery, plastering; plumbing; electrical; floor laying and the use of a van with a driver/crew for moving home.

The ‘Helping Hands’ programme began with a pilot with Leeds City Council in January 2019 and now operates in Birmingham, Wakefield, Manchester, Rotherham, London and Norfolk, with plans to roll out the scheme to more areas in the future. Work

EQUANS started providing the offer as part of their commitment to support care leavers after signing up to the Care Leaver Covenant in October 2018.

There are around 70,000 young people in care in the UK and approximately 10,000 leave care each year, becoming care leavers.

The success of the Helping Hand pilot led to EQUANS Social Value Manager Claire Preston being awarded ‘Sector Based Champion’ by the Department for Education, one of only four in the UK – and the only one in construction.

EQUANS Social Value Manager Claire Preston said:

“Young people who have left care need some practical support to set up home as they have no family network to call on and this is where we step in.

“We employ our own trades people and this is just the right thing to do. A team of our staff - including painters and decorators, joiners, plumbers, plasterers, floor layers, electricians as well as other office and site-based staff - carry out the work.  

“They do this as part of the volunteering commitment that EQUANS offers during working hours, to allow staff to give back to the community.

“All our staff who volunteer their time feel proud knowing they are making a big difference to someone’s life.

“Work had to stop for the most part of last year due to the pandemic so to have now completed 62 Helping Hands projects is amazing.

“I would strongly encourage more construction and maintenance companies to offer something similar to Helping Hands. The more businesses that do this, the bigger impact it will have across the country.”

Report calls for UK CEOs to see youth employment as key part of Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, young people are still st
Leading London school prepares as number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next decade...
Sector News
The number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next
â€˜Life-changingâ€™ scholarship for refugees and asylum seekers grows
Sector News
Since it launched in 2016 more than 50 students who could not otherwis

EQUANS staff helped Luke, 22, who bought his own property in Stockport after dreaming of owning his own place for 10 years.

Luke grew up in foster care from the age of 14 to 18, spending time with 30 different carers.

He now works full time for Rolls Royce as a cyber security analyst and is also four years into a six-year mechanical nuclear engineering degree at the University of Manchester.

EQUANS organised a plumber to install Luke’s dishwasher and washing machine; arranged two volunteers at short notice to provide a van with a driver to transport his belongings to his new home and painted his house.

Luke said:

“Helping Hands is gold dust. Moving furniture and painting might sound like a small thing but it’s not - I cannot tell you how much it means.

“Being an adult is scary enough but when you’ve got no family it’s even harder. Helping Hands has made things so much easier for me.

“I can’t get over how generous and how friendly the team were and how much they cared – it wasn’t just a job to them. They really wanted to help.”

The Care Leaver Covenant is funded by the Department for Education and tackles the disadvantages that young people aged 16 to 25 face when leaving care and helps them to live independently.

It works with a range of organisations in the private, public and voluntary sectors to create tangible opportunities for care leavers, including financial independence and independent living.

Matthew Gordon, Chief Executive of Spectra, delivery partner of the Care Leaver Covenant, said:

“EQUANS was one of the first companies to become a signatory to the Covenant. The work that it is doing to support care leavers is brilliant and this really practical scheme which it has introduced is truly essential.

“Leaving care and setting up home on your own is really difficult without family support. Most care leavers, when they leave care, move into a flat with nothing in it and a scheme like Helping Hands is a lifeline.

“I would strongly encourage other companies in the construction industry to become a signatory and offer similar schemes - by uniting we can transform the lives of care leavers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

School spending per pupil set to remain below 2009 levels
Sector News
Despite the government allocating over £7 billion extra for schools i
Report calls for UK CEOs to see youth employment as key part of Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, young people are still st
Leading London school prepares as number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next decade...
Sector News
The number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next
‘Life-changing’ scholarship for refugees and asylum seekers grows
Sector News
Since it launched in 2016 more than 50 students who could not otherwis
BAE Systems welcomes University of Nottingham as latest strategic academic partner
Sector News
The University of Nottingham (@UniofNottingham) and BAE Systems (@BAES
Leading education recruitment company looks to kickstart a new direction for young people
Sector News
New Directions Education (@ndeducation), Wales’ largest education re
The Sheffield College staff digital skills training achieves Google accolade
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has achieved an international Google
Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Became the Highest Debutant, Ranked 58th in the FT' Executive MBA Ranking
Sector News
Moscow School of Management @Skolkovo is ranked 9th globally in terms
Further education students need adequate maintenance support, say NUS and AOC
Sector News
Ahead of next week’s Comprehensive Spending Review, the National Uni
Luminate Education Group wins bid to improve opportunities for young people with learning difficulties
Sector News
Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup) has been awarded funding b
The country invited to a major celebration of creativity across the UK in 2022
Sector News
Ten spectacular creative projects will demonstrate the nation’s tale
Can the Chancellor can Build Back Childhood at this autumn’s Spending Review?
Sector News
#SR21 - @RishiSunak asked to #BuildBackChildhood’ in Spending Review

Community Connected Learning #EdgyThinking Livestream 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 44 minutes ago

Make it for Real - UA92

Make it for Real - UA92

We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to Make it for Real, so we are offering a FREE package worth £5,000* to support you in accessing Higher...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 44 minutes ago

BAE Systems welcomes University of Nottingham as latest strategic academic partner: The University of Nottingham (… https://t.co/1DCIGvY215
View Original Tweet

New Directions Education
New Directions Education has published a new article: Leading education recruitment company looks to kickstart a new direction for young people 2 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6197)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page