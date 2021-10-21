 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Creating the infrastructure to reduce the digital deficit in prisons

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Cox, Novus Managing Director

A multi-million pound investment in prison IT infrastructure by prison education provider Novus (@Novuschange) has been completed; with the ultimate aim of supporting future developments in digital technology in prisons and helping to reduce the ‘digital deficit’ of offenders in prison.

This multi-faceted digital transformation project saw Novus invest £12.8 million in an upgrade and refresh of the IT infrastructure across all 43 Prison Education Framework (PEF) male and female adult prisons where they deliver education, training, employment and support services in England. The updated secure, accredited and efficient infrastructure is equivalent to that in the public arena – working within stringent security processes - and means the structure is now in place to support the introduction of new digital resources and any future developments from the Ministry of Justice as part of their digital strategy.

What the last 18 months have shown is just how important digital skills are and how quickly the digital world moves forward. Digital skills are essential resettlement skills, people are easily excluded from the community if they can’t access digital services. When individuals leave custody, they need the confidence, knowledge and skills to adapt to a new life and help to reduce the cycle of reoffending, and the monetary cost to society that goes with it, estimated to be around £15 billion.

As well as providing the infrastructure to allow for a sustained growth in new digital technologies, a key part of the Novus digital transformation project is the development of a new set of qualifications in Essential Digital Skills and digital skills training for colleagues across the organisation. Both of which have taken the government’s Essential Digital Skills Framework - which defines the digital skills adults need to safely benefit from - participate in and contribute to the digital world, as a basis for their development.

Peter Cox, Novus Managing Director said:

“As an organisation we are committed to making a sustained investment in our services, our people, resources and the infrastructure to support them, to enable us to improve opportunities for our learners.

“A digital deficit has always existed for people in prisons but by providing our learners with access to the latest secure software we are helping to reduce the deficit and develop their essential digital skills, which will support them to find employment and access services in the community as they build a positive future. Practically speaking, this investment will enable ex-offenders to be able to navigate the outside world more easily, source and apply for jobs, and enable them to fully integrate back into society.”

Number of 18 year-olds in Britain is expected to grow by 25% over the next decade
Sector News
A London school is â€˜ahead of the curveâ€™ in preparing for this inco
Businesses across the country are being urged to introduce a life-changing free home improvement scheme for young care leavers.
Sector News
â€˜Helping Handsâ€™ was launched in 2019 by EQUANS (@EQUANS_UK), the n
â€˜Life-changingâ€™ scholarship for refugees and asylum seekers grows
Sector News
Since it launched in 2016 more than 50 students who could not otherwis

A stable IT infrastructure widens opportunity and ensures inclusivity in education for all. It can be crucial to the use of the assistive technologies that support neurodiverse learners and can support new digital resources. In recent months, Novus has been one of the providers involved in a pilot scheme to introduce Scanning Pens into prisons, a digital resource that can be used by learners with low level literacy skills, dyslexia and ESOL learners.

As more learners start to return to the classroom post-Covid, the direct benefits of the investment will continue to grow. New interactive whiteboards in classrooms will give learners a ‘real life’ experience of using technology readily available to those in the community such as smartphones and tablets. Better connectivity and more reliable access to the Virtual Campus (the secure internet access provided by HMPPS to whitelisted websites including job boards, local councils and external online learning) will support learners’ education, job applications and resettlement plans.

A Novus tutor at HMP Humber is already seeing the benefits of the new technology in supporting both learners and colleagues. He said: “The new account management software means we now have a more efficient system in place to log the education plans and pathways for learners that will follow them if they move between establishments through to release, in a nutshell this means as soon as a learner is transferred to us we can quickly set them up to continue with their education journey. For learners, this means our team are prepared to offer them the right support from the minute they join us, with minimum disruption.

“From a teaching perspective the updated technology also means learners are working on technology that is equivalent to what they will use in the outside world, making the transition into education or work on their release easier and giving them the confidence to apply for the opportunities that are available.”

Literacy and numeracy were always are seen as the foundations to build a better future and break the cycle of crime. In today’s society, digital skills have an equally important role to play, supporting inclusion and ongoing relevance in a changing job market. As sectors and the opportunities for work evolve having the infrastructure in place to support a curriculum that responds to today’s employer’s needs and gives men and women equal opportunities to succeed will become a must have.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Number of 18 year-olds in Britain is expected to grow by 25% over the next decade
Sector News
A London school is ‘ahead of the curve’ in preparing for this inco
School spending per pupil set to remain below 2009 levels
Sector News
Despite the government allocating over £7 billion extra for schools i
Report calls for UK CEOs to see youth employment as key part of Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, young people are still st
Leading London school prepares as number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next decade...
Sector News
The number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next
Businesses across the country are being urged to introduce a life-changing free home improvement scheme for young care leavers.
Sector News
‘Helping Hands’ was launched in 2019 by EQUANS (@EQUANS_UK), the n
‘Life-changing’ scholarship for refugees and asylum seekers grows
Sector News
Since it launched in 2016 more than 50 students who could not otherwis
BAE Systems welcomes University of Nottingham as latest strategic academic partner
Sector News
The University of Nottingham (@UniofNottingham) and BAE Systems (@BAES
Leading education recruitment company looks to kickstart a new direction for young people
Sector News
New Directions Education (@ndeducation), Wales’ largest education re
The Sheffield College staff digital skills training achieves Google accolade
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has achieved an international Google
Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Became the Highest Debutant, Ranked 58th in the FT' Executive MBA Ranking
Sector News
Moscow School of Management @Skolkovo is ranked 9th globally in terms
Further education students need adequate maintenance support, say NUS and AOC
Sector News
Ahead of next week’s Comprehensive Spending Review, the National Uni
The country invited to a major celebration of creativity across the UK in 2022
Sector News
Ten spectacular creative projects will demonstrate the nation’s tale

Community Connected Learning #EdgyThinking Livestream 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Novus
Novus has published a new article: Creating the infrastructure to reduce the digital deficit in prisons 12 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 14 minutes ago

Burberry Inspire Celebration

Burberry Inspire Celebration

Burberry Inspire, the first in-school arts and culture programme of its kind, brings together innovative, virtual partnerships between Yorkshire and...

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: The vocational route to Vice Principal 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6198)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page