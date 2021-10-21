 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cantium appoints Education Sector Lead to spearhead strategy

Details
Hits: 143
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cantium Business Solutions (@CantiumSolution), a specialist provider of HR, IT and finance solutions to the education sector, has appointed Mark Hodges as Education Sector Lead.

In his role, Mark will be responsible for Cantium’s education offering to schools, reviewing its roster of services and shaping its response to the increasing challenges of cyber security. His immediate focus will be on evolving services to help mitigate against threats and improve workflows for staff as well as relieving pressure on back office systems.

Utilising years of experience in senior leadership roles within education settings, Mark will also lead the way in cultivating relationships with Cantium’s partners, expanding its reach beyond the South East to the whole of the UK.

Mark Hodges comments on his appointment,

“This role is a way of expanding the way in which I can support schools and help them to establish the rich and secure digital systems they need. My objective is to streamline the proposition and champion our specialist education expertise. Concentrating on doing a few things exceptionally well is the path to growth for the business.”

Mark joins the role with twenty years of teaching experience, ten of which have been in senior leadership. He has been responsible for IT during new school builds, responsible for infrastructure and software. Mark gained experience at Cantium as an education systems team manager, supporting schools with School Information Management Systems, training, consultancy and helpdesk support.

Mark Scott, CEO of Cantium Business Solutions adds,

“We are delighted that Mark has taken the helm of our education offering. Thanks to decades of education experience, Mark knows the IT challenges that schools face on a daily basis, and is armed with the knowledge to connect with our customers’ needs. He will also play a huge part in expanding our services geographically. We are excited to soon be reaching more and more schools with secure digital solutions that meet the needs of 21st century classrooms.”

Mark concludes,

“We need to implement tech that reflects today’s hybrid learning model, tech that is adaptable and enables staff to focus on teaching and learning rather than battling with legacy systems that do not suit the environment or the students they are working with. Streamlining the way systems are set up and accessed is a huge part of Cantium’s ambitions, and I am excited to develop this further.”

Second UK Green Gilt raises further Â£6 billion for green projects
Sector News
The second sale of the UKâ€™s Green Gilt has raised a further Â£6 bill
Diversity in Coding: Software bootcamp Makers teams up with Muslamic Makers
Sector News
October 21st, 2021, London, UK: In continuation of their efforts to en
Sports and mentoring charity announces the return of its annual Corporate Dodgeball Tournament at Lordâ€™s Cricket Ground
Sector News
@GreenhouseSport returns to fundraising on a grand-scale at charity do

You may also be interested in these articles:

Second UK Green Gilt raises further £6 billion for green projects
Sector News
The second sale of the UK’s Green Gilt has raised a further £6 bill
Diversity in Coding: Software bootcamp Makers teams up with Muslamic Makers
Sector News
October 21st, 2021, London, UK: In continuation of their efforts to en
Sports and mentoring charity announces the return of its annual Corporate Dodgeball Tournament at Lord’s Cricket Ground
Sector News
@GreenhouseSport returns to fundraising on a grand-scale at charity do
Creating the infrastructure to reduce the digital deficit in prisons
Sector News
A multi-million pound investment in prison IT infrastructure by prison
DFN Project Search Continues Nationwide Growth In 2021
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) has strengthened its position as the
Number of 18 year-olds in Britain is expected to grow by 25% over the next decade
Sector News
A London school is ‘ahead of the curve’ in preparing for this inco
School spending per pupil set to remain below 2009 levels
Sector News
Despite the government allocating over £7 billion extra for schools i
Report calls for UK CEOs to see youth employment as key part of Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, young people are still st
Leading London school prepares as number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next decade...
Sector News
The number of 18 year-olds in Britain is rising sharply over the next
Businesses across the country are being urged to introduce a life-changing free home improvement scheme for young care leavers.
Sector News
‘Helping Hands’ was launched in 2019 by EQUANS (@EQUANS_UK), the n
‘Life-changing’ scholarship for refugees and asylum seekers grows
Sector News
Since it launched in 2016 more than 50 students who could not otherwis
BAE Systems welcomes University of Nottingham as latest strategic academic partner
Sector News
The University of Nottingham (@UniofNottingham) and BAE Systems (@BAES

Community Connected Learning #EdgyThinking Livestream 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6198)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page