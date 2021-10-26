 
Modo Labs Unveils Modo 4 to Speed Creation of Personalized Digital Experiences for Hybrid Workplaces and Campuses

Re-designed interface and expansive low-code integration capabilities make it easier than ever to deliver and manage an all-in-one mobile app people love using

Today Modo Labs unveiled the next generation of its low-code app building platform for digital campus and workplace experiences, Modo 4. Featuring a re-designed interface for the citizen-developer and extensive integration capabilities, the new version makes it easier and faster than ever for campuses and workplaces to deliver highly personalized, deeply engaging digital experiences to their student and employee communities.

As campuses and workplaces embrace remote and hybrid models, they need a single digital hub to facilitate communication, share resources, assess wellness, and keep students and employees safe, on track, productive and engaged. Since students and employees will interact with these apps thousands of times per day, it’s critical that the user experience is intuitive, location-aware, and personalized, so they can seamlessly navigate their day and access all the resources they need in one app on any device.

Ease of use is the hallmark of the Modo platform, and Modo 4 builds on the functionality its users know and love, reducing or eliminating the need for them to develop custom code to create compelling apps. Engineered for extensibility and scalability, Modo 4 enables native API integrations with campus and enterprise systems, apps and data sources, including Office 365, ServiceNow, Canvas, EMS, Zoom, Slack and more. Productized integrations and native SDKs further simplify development to enable rapid iteration and customization without limits, to deliver a seamless digital employee experience across native iOS and Android apps, mobile web, desktops, and kiosks.

In conjunction with the release of Modo 4, Modo Labs has bolstered out-of-the-box capabilities by forging key technology partnerships that enable campuses and workplaces to make popular apps accessible from within their Modo-powered apps. These partnerships include Mainstay’s AI-powered chatbot platform, TouchNet digital ID and payments, Tacit’s online food ordering engine, and RojoServe’s mobile-first Peoplesoft student information system integration. By integrating with these and other services, Modo provides a unified, relevant digital experience for all users, which is integral to driving campus and workplace culture and engagement.

"Modo Labs has been an essential partner for the University of Houston as we create a custom digital experience for our students and faculty," said Diane Trippel, University of Houston Director of Web and Communication Services. "We use Modo because the app-building platform enables us to create anything that we can imagine, and the latest updates make it even easier to bring our vision to life."

“The University of Houston campus app that we created with Modo Labs is truly the one app that our students need,” said David W. Johnson, University of Houston Assistant Vice President of Technology Services and Support. “With the updated Modo 4 platform, it’s easier than ever to create a seamless, one-stop experience and integrate custom data and systems, enabling us to accelerate digital transformation on our campus.”

“Students and employees have been adjusting and re-orienting to new ways of working, studying and navigating spaces that have changed dramatically--and continue to do so,” said Modo Labs CEO Stewart Elliot. “Our customers need to be agile and get tools into their constituents’ hands quickly as things change. With Modo 4 we’ve streamlined their design and deployment experience and extended integrations to help them deliver high-quality, immersive custom apps more easily than ever, to elevate their employees’ and students’ experiences.”

