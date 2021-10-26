 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Youth Football Association (NYFA) Sweden and ERUDIO International LTD join forces with NCFE

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

International Sports Education organisation, NYFA Sweden (@NYFASweden), and educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning, @NCFE, have joined forces to deliver NYFA Sweden’s International Student Athlete Programme.

NYFA’s International Student Athlete Programme was created with the aim of supporting young people through education to achieve their goals of working in sport, through a dual career modality. Learners on the programme step into a hybrid world of study, sports competition, and work placements to ensure they are capable of transitioning and navigating towards their goals, no matter which route they pursue. The programme will use NCFE’s regulated qualifications in sport to upskill learners and provide them with both the life and leadership skills to help them achieve their potential. Catering for students at all levels, athletes can gain access to the appropriate set of courses and qualifications that will set them on their path of learning.

Founder of NYFA, Owen Southgate, set up the organisation after discovering there was a real societal issue for young people in Swedish sport – with the average dropout range age being just 11 years old. It was clear that an innovative transformation was required and so in 2019, NYFA launched several educational projects in key cities within the west of Sweden, aiming to provide positive interventions at a young age, inspiring people to continue their education within sport. Their services extended beyond the shores of Scandinavia to support the organisation Football for Humanity by delivering multiple educational courses to hundreds of sports leaders across the nation.

Today, the organisation specialises in delivering robust, quality vocational sports programmes to the youth of Sweden.

Owen Southgate, Founder and Mentor at NYFA Sweden said:

“At NYFA, our long-term goal is to strengthen the role that sport plays in shaping wider society. In doing this, we are committed to enhancing the engagement of youth activities in Sweden, whilst developing skilful leaders, establishing safe environments, and empowering young people to take ownership of their own sporting potential. We are delighted to work with NCFE, who have a long heritage in vocational education and bring technical expertise and robust qualifications to increase the impact of the programme.”

Michael Potts, International Programmes Manager at NCFE said:

“At NCFE, we believe that no learner should be left behind – and this applies across the globe. We want to provide the educational solutions that support every individual to achieve their goals and find a career that positively enhances their life. Engaging people to work in sport is absolutely crucial; playing a vital role in enhancing physical and mental wellbeing at a time when this is much needed. We believe in what NYFA Sweden is looking to achieve, and we are proud to be part of that journey.”

Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business success
Sector News
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business successAN APPRENTICE
Virtual Events and Hybrid Open Days - getting it right and getting results
Sector News
As virtual events and hybrid open days continue to be favoured in the
How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped a new way of managing my level 7 Master degree apprenticeship
Sector News
Itâ€™s a pandemic, Iâ€™m a single mum with 3 boys, a school governor a

You may also be interested in these articles:

Net Zero continues to be a college priority during COP26, as students make climate change pledge
Sector News
As World leaders unite and head to Glasgow for #COP26 to tackle climat
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business success
Sector News
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business successAN APPRENTICE
Virtual Events and Hybrid Open Days - getting it right and getting results
Sector News
As virtual events and hybrid open days continue to be favoured in the
How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped a new way of managing my level 7 Master degree apprenticeship
Sector News
It’s a pandemic, I’m a single mum with 3 boys, a school governor a
AECOM crowned winners of STEM challenge
Sector News
An engaging video showcasing acoustics and STEM careers to students ha
Degree students get a head start thanks to Principal’s scholarship
Sector News
Seven Fife College (@fifecollege) students have been given a head star
Leeds Trinity University welcomes Screen Yorkshire to deliver TV Production masterclass
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) recently welcomed Screen York
Sixth Formers shine in chemistry challenge
Sector News
Sixth Formers Shine In Chemistry Challenge (@barnsleycollege)Five Barn
People professionals boosted their skills in response to pandemic challenges, annual survey reveals
Sector News
Nearly two thirds (61%) of HR and people professionals strengthened th
My Environment My Future also available to support A-level Geography
Sector News
“Industrial scale” schools programme for the Built Environment ext
University launches educational film series based upon landmark legal cases
Sector News
Law experts at the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) are set to create
Dialogue begins as community confronts, celebrates and learns from past
Sector News
Imperial is starting a dialogue with its community to deepen understan

End to end learner journeys – from initial to end-point assessments - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Net Zero continues to be a college priority during COP26, as students make climate change pledge 13 minutes ago
Jessica Pilkington
Jessica Pilkington has published a new article: Virtual Events and Hybrid Open Days - getting it right and getting results 18 minutes ago
Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Fellowship of Inspection Nominees added a new event 1 hour

Inspection Preparation Masterclass

Join Kerry Boffey for this essential masterclass to get revved up for inspection with learning from previous inspections, guest speakers talking...

  • Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:30 AM
  • MS Teams

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6212)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page