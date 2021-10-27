 
Top chef unites with former college to serve up new hospitality academy

Details
A TALENTED chef teamed-up with his former college to attract more apprentices to the hospitality and catering industry (@colegcambria).

Adam Gaunt-Evans, Director of Restaurants and Bars at One Hundred Knights – operator of The Royal Hotel, the Three Eagles, and Tyn Dwr Hall in Llangollen – is on the lookout for recruits to join their new Academy.

His vision is to train and develop kitchen staff, chefs and front of house and hospitality professionals from across the region, in partnership with Coleg Cambria.

“I grew up in Llangollen and received a fantastic apprenticeship under my mentor Dai Davies, supported by Cambria’s Yale college in Wrexham,” said Adam, who has worked at hotels all over the world including Burj al Arab in Dubai, and the Flying Fish restaurant in Sydney.

“Learning a trade was my ticket to a new exciting life and once I’d received my training, I was sent off to the bright lights of London, something I would never have been prepared for without a proper apprenticeship.

“Being a chef has given me the opportunities to work in seven different countries and really see the world. Cooking is a fun, creative job you can get very passionate about.”

Adam and the management team behind One Hundred Knights are passionate about nurturing their own talent.

“We are creating dozens of really exciting new roles in our local area over the coming years with the addition of the Royal Hotel and some very exciting restaurant projects, opportunities you would have to move away for a generation ago.”

Katie Ince, Operations Manager for One Hundred Knights and Restaurant Manager at the Three Eagles, added:

“Hospitality isn’t all clearing plates and serving food, there is so much more. Not only do you get great customer interaction, or a real buzz from a busy shift, but the skills you can learn in this trade are phenomenal.

“The academy alongside Coleg Cambria supports our youngest recruits whilst providing the opportunity to work in a great environment surrounded by passionate people who will take you under their wings.”

Words echoed by Kate Muddiman, Cambria’s Work-based Learning Manager:

“Learners will be supported in a variety of routes in hospitality and catering throughout their entire learner journey and can develop their skills to be the best they can be alongside the excellent team at One Hundred Knights.

“It's a brilliant opportunity during a pivotal period in which the industry is fighting back from the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic. This is the ideal time to join the sector, so we look forward to taking this Academy forward together."

