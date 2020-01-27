DfE launch @KingPMoney Grime single: P Money raps about the importance of embracing a career path and skills

Last Friday (24 Jan) marks the launch of the department’s very own grime single. The song entitled ‘The Calling’ sees the veteran grime star P Money teaming up with producer Silencer as he raps about the importance of embracing a career path and skills.

The single was set up in coordination with our Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign, partnered by Jamal Edwards MBE, who founded and pioneered the online grime platform, SBTV.

You can find the full single on Spotify, as well as the music video and the making of it on YouTube.

Film Apprenticeship

Netflix and Warner Bros are backing a pilot scheme to offer apprenticeships for people aspiring to work in the TV and film industry, supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

ScreenSkills Apprenticeship Programme pilot to unlock millions of pounds of Apprenticeship Levy funds for film and TV industries: @Netflix and @WarnerBros are to partner with the screen industry body @UKScreenSkills on an innovative pilot programme to… https://t.co/wjdIgVGKBk pic.twitter.com/787NKqANuI — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) January 23, 2020

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: