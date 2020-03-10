 
FE Insight events for Service Leavers

Details
Six regional FE Insight events for Service Leavers and FE providers take place at locations around England during March 2020. They will give provide attendees with information about the Further Forces programme, which supports the resettlement of Armed Service leavers by retraining them for technical teaching careers in Further Education.

The events take place at:

  • Friday 13 March: Grimsby Institute
  • Monday 16 March: HMP Bristol  
  • Wednesday 18 March: Weston College
  • Thursday 19 March: Exeter College
  • Friday 20 March: Norwich College
  • Tuesday 24 March: National College for Nuclear Building (Lakes College, West Cumbria).

Details of the events and how to book free places at them are available on the ETF Booking Site.

They follow the Further Forces National Recruitment Conference, which took place in London on 6 March, and happen ahead of the end-of-March deadline for potential applicants to register their interest in training to become technical teachers in FE with the Further Forces programme.

The Government-funded programme supports resettlement into careers in technical teaching in subjects including science, engineering and technology, where there is a recognised shortage of teachers in the Further Education and Training sector. Details of Further Forces can be found on the ETF website. The programme has already recruited over 115 Service Leavers to begin fully-funded teacher training and placed more than 83 in teaching posts.

A new film tells the story of ex-Royal Engineer Dean Carpenter’s transition into the sector via the programme.

Cerian Ayres, National Head of Technical Education at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“Both Service Leavers and FE Providers praise the Further Forces Programme for creating the perfect fit between the unique skills of military personnel and the inspiring technical teaching needed in FE. We strongly encourage those who might be interested in a career in FE to come along to the Insight events and find out more.”

Kevin Lloyd, has started part-time teaching and training with Further Forces while finishing his service in the Army, would commend Further Forces:

“Teaching in FE is rewarding and challenging. To watch and see students achieve small wins is the greatest feeling of pride and accomplishment, knowing I have helped them get there. I am still very much in the Army with 17 months left to serve. I can honestly say I have never seen or heard of a programme of resettlement that offers the flexibility to transition to civilian life. The way the course is delivered through a blended learning solution to accommodate every possible type of service leaver is truly remarkable. All in all, it is one of the best distance learning experiences I have had.”

The Royal Academy of Engineering calls on engineering community to show young people how they can â€˜Be the differenceâ€™
FE Video
#BeTheDifference @ThisIsEng ineering Day 2020 @_EngineeringUK This is
How Much Longer to Break the Glass Ceiling? 50 Years, Research Says
FE Video
New Research Estimates Gender Equality at Executive Levels by 2070 The
Going Digital: University of Gloucestershire cements position as UKâ€™s most sustainable university
FE Video
Is this the end of the printed university prospectus? asks @UniofGlos

