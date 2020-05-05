 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK Parliament launches new learning resources to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Friday 8th May marks the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate the day, UK Parliament has produced free online learning resources for pupils to explore over the Bank Holiday and beyond.

In partnership with Royal Holloway University of London, UK Parliament has produced videos and resource packs to help 7-18-year olds learn about the decisions, debates and laws passed by Parliament during World War II.

Primary

The resource pack and video designed for pupils age 7-11, links to the history curriculum and will support children learning about:

  • The laws passed during World War II, the rationing of food and the evacuation of children from cities when the bombs began to fall.
  • How Parliament was bombed during the Blitz and that the House of Commons Chamber was completely destroyed.
  • The important laws that were passed after the war to help rebuild Britain, one of which was the National Health Service Act which created the NHS.

Secondary

The secondary school resource pack is designed for pupils age 11-18, and features several links to KS3 and KS4 History, including challenges for Britain, Europe and the wider world (1901-present), and the World Wars and their legacies: Britain, 1914-1964.

Students will learn about:

  • The laws passed at the start of the war, including conscription into the armed forces.
  • How Parliament scrutinised Churchill’s coalition government and specific challenges made by Members of Parliament about the decisions that were made.
  • How the House of Commons Chamber was destroyed during the Blitz and the measures in place to ensure that Parliament could continue to function throughout the war.
  • They will also be introduced to some of the post-war legislation passed to help Britain rebuild, including the creation of the National Health Service.

These commemorative resources feature amongst UK Parliament’s award-winning resources which include activities, videos, games and downloadable books. From experiencing what it’s like to be an MP for a week, to learning how laws are made, the resources cover topics across the UK curricula, including elections, debating, British Values and the work and role of UK Parliament in our democracy. 

Parents and teachers keen to extend their own learning about UK Parliament and World War II, can visit the new World War II hub page which brings together stories, legislation, memorials, archive material and works of art, from across UK Parliament into one commemorative space.

 

In line with the latest Government advice and guidance from Public Health England, all visitor access to the UK Parliament has now stopped. The Education Centre is now closed and school tours have paused. We have also suspended our regional and national outreach activity to schools and community groups. 

The decision, consistent with the latest Government advice, has been taken by the Speakers of both Houses, in consultation with Public Health England, to preserve the operation of UK Parliament. 

UK Parliament’s award-winning Education Service offers a wide range of free resources and services for teachers and school children, linked to the UK curricula.  

These include free learning resources, Continuing Professional Development opportunities for teachers, the annual ‘UK Parliament Week’ festival and much more. Discover more at learning.parliament.uk  

Advertisement

Learning, down on the â€˜virtualâ€™ Borders College farm
FE Video
#VIRTUAL FARMING FROM @BORDERSCOLLEGE IN THE SCOTTISH BORDERShttps://w
How childrenâ€™s brains work - The science of Home Learning from Professor Paul Howard-Jones
FE Video
Professor @PaulHowardJone1 of @Channel4â€™s The Secret Life of Four &a
WEST LONDON COLLEGE JOINS COLLEGES NATIONWIDE TO LAUNCH #FE FOODBANK FRIDAY
FE Video
@WestLondonCol is launching its â€˜Just Givingâ€™ web page to raise mo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Newcastle University helps medical students graduate online so they can join NHS
FE Video
Nearly 300 junior doctors have joined the #NHS to help tackle the #Cor
Grading in 2020 - information for students - BSL signed
FE Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhzvVOai8wInformation for students ex
Letter to students - summer 2020 grading - BSL signed
FE Video
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsxGu8-8A6E A BSL signed ve
Learning, down on the ‘virtual’ Borders College farm
FE Video
#VIRTUAL FARMING FROM @BORDERSCOLLEGE IN THE SCOTTISH BORDERShttps://w
Sparsholt College staff pitch in with animal care
FE Video
With the country in lockdown and most students and staff working remot
How children’s brains work - The science of Home Learning from Professor Paul Howard-Jones
FE Video
Professor @PaulHowardJone1 of @Channel4’s The Secret Life of Four &a
Grading in 2020 - information for students
FE Video
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXuDOrtJY1Q Information for
South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations
FE Video
Level 3 Performing Arts students from @S_ERC are taking part in a #Cor
Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for schools and colleges
FE Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wK2T7wcPmvUInformation for schools and
Hastings plumbing tutor completes marathon in his back garden to raise money for charity
FE Video
We love to hear about those heartwarming and genius ways that our tuto
WEST LONDON COLLEGE JOINS COLLEGES NATIONWIDE TO LAUNCH #FE FOODBANK FRIDAY
FE Video
@WestLondonCol is launching its ‘Just Giving’ web page to raise mo
The Henley College Football Team Star in Toilet Roll Challenge
FE Video
The @HenleyCol lege Football Team Star in Toilet Roll #StayAtHomeChall

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4508)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page