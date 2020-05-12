The Borders College Sport and Exercise ‘Keep Fit Series’ helps keep the community motivated

The @BordersCollege Sport and Exercise department have been helping keep the community motivated throughout the lockdown with a series of popular fitness videos.

Realising the importance of people’s wellbeing, College lecturer Janet Jack and Curriculum Learning Manager Darren Burns came up with the ‘Keep Fit Series’ idea, by producing a number of short exercise videos for everyone to get involved in.

From hop, skip and jump to fast swim exercises, the team have been keeping spirits up and helping promote a positive outlook on the current situation.

Online exercise has never been so popular, with people up and down the country donning their fitness gear and taking to their living room floors to get moving, and Borders College has been doing its bit to help promote a healthy lifestyle.

Janet Jack shot the videos at her home and was delighted with the response from everyone. She commented:

“We all need some motivation at the moment, and what better way than to keep ourselves fit. With gyms closed and limited time we can spend outside, we thought it would be a great idea to produce these videos and help improve the health of everyone in the community.

“We’ve had some great feedback from staff, students and the wider audience, and were delighted to be able to help. Thanks to everyone who got involved.”

To see all the videos on the ‘Keep Fit Series’, click here.

