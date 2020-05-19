 
Urdang Academy Releases New Video to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week

To mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (18 - 23 May 2020) @Urdang_Academy is releasing a powerful new video

The impactful video themed “Urdang Get Talking” features the Urdang Academy’s first student group of mental health champions.  The champions have qualified in Level 1 Mental Health Awareness Certificate and Suicide Awareness Training and are committed to really making a difference to the wellbeing of their peers.

Led by the Pastoral Care Manager at Urdang, Brenda Shankey, who is a qualified coach and trainer in mindfulness, meditation, mental health awareness, suicide prevention and safeguarding. Brenda’s aim is to train as many teachers and students to provide the best mental health support, university-wide. 

During the current lockdown the mental health champions are working hard to support their fellow students. They are writing weekly articles for the school newsletter on ways to cope in lockdown as well as creating a weekly online video on how to cope for the Instagram Wellness Wednesday page.

Brenda is also sending out daily inspirational messages and coping techniques and offering hangout chats for all students needing support.

Brenda Shankey says;

“This is such a powerful way forward for the wellbeing of our whole student community. During lockdown, when many students are studying remotely, our student mental health champions are needed more than ever and we are working closely together to inspire, help and guide others through any mental health issues during their university journey.”

