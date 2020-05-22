 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Portland College's Jess utilises her music technology to enjoy her time at home

Details
Hits: 142
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Being in lockdown hasn’t stopped @PortlandCollege learner Jess enjoying her music, in fact, it’s meant she’s been able to spend more time developing her skills.

Ever since she was a child Jess and her family have enjoyed listening to music, and as she and her sisters grew older, performing music in various forms became a larger part of her life. Although Jess enjoyed the music and her passion grew, she wasn’t able to join in with performing along with her two sisters due to her cerebral palsy disability.

As Jess moved into her late teens, she got involved with the Able Orchestra, a group which brings disabled students from across North Nottinghamshire together with emerging music leaders and a vast amount of developing technology to create and perform music on equal terms, regardless of their physical dexterity or musical experience. It was through the Able Orchestra (which is co-produced with Inspire Youth Arts), that Jess was able to perform in places such as the Royal Albert Hall in London, and express herself fully.

Through the orchestra, Jess came in contact with Si Tew from a company called Digit Music, and together they have created an innovative controller, called Control 1, which is based on the joystick of an electric wheelchair and allows users to create and perform music.

Jess says; “The Control 1 has helped me develop and express my musical talents, appreciating the work that goes into playing a musical instrument, after hearing others experience but now fortunate to be able to play myself, I have a deeper level of understanding of the dedication you have to put in.”

Due the Control 1’s technology, Jess has been able to continue with her love of music during these lockdown times.

“I have been using Control 1 during the coronavirus outbreak in many different ways, for example, I'm developing my skills of being able to play songs that I've written independently and develop more confidence within my playing. I'm also able to look at music I enjoy listening to and with support of the Digit music team, having that ability to play the song from the controller by picking an instrument to play, along with the song.

“I’m also very fortunate to be able to create music alongside, my siblings. This allows us to bring our love in music together, bring us close as a family during this difficult season.”

Advertisement

Urdang Academy Releases New Video to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week
FE Video
To mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (18 - 23 May 2020) @Urdang_Academy
Update for centres, 22 May 2020: GCSEs, AS, A levels and other qualifications taken for progression
FE Video
:
Loading...
Folkestone College Students Get Behind the Camera for Ben Shockleyâ€™s Latest Feature Film
FE Video
Level 3 Filmmaking and Creative Media students from The EDGE @EKC__Gro

Along with her music, Jess has also been continuing with her college learning at home, with her tutors providing online and offline activities to create. Jess has also taken part in Student Council meetings (for which Jess is one of the Social Media representatives) via video call with her peers and Portland College staff.

You may also be interested in these articles:

University of Plymouth NHS music video hitting the right notes
FE Video
A @PlymUni music video featuring #NHS workers singing the classic trac
The Borders College Sport and Exercise ‘Keep Fit Series’ helps keep the community motivated
FE Video
The @BordersCollege Sport and Exercise department have been helping ke
Uxbridge College supports carers with donations and gifts
FE Video
As part of ongoing community efforts during lockdown, @UxbridgeCollege
Welsh Education Minister sets out ‘thinking’ on return to schools and colleges
FE Video
The Welsh Government has today (15 May) published a document setting o
Bracknell media student creates an NHS tribute music video
FE Video
A Bracknell media student @BracWokCollege has created an #NHS tribute
Urdang Academy Releases New Video to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week
FE Video
To mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (18 - 23 May 2020) @Urdang_Academy
Update for centres, 22 May 2020: GCSEs, AS, A levels and other qualifications taken for progression
FE Video
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guWxM1Z2sx8 Loading...
College creates how to video to make personal face masks to ease pressure on PPE demand following PM’s advice
FE Video
Following a recent government press conference, the Prime Minister has
Folkestone College Students Get Behind the Camera for Ben Shockley’s Latest Feature Film
FE Video
Level 3 Filmmaking and Creative Media students from The EDGE @EKC__Gro
COVID-19 impact on post-pandemic job market
FE Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HRRZvYpw0oLabor economist Erica Grosh
EPAO pledge to support Nursing Associate apprentices during COVID-19
FE Video
EPA Plus @NCFE launches new campaign to fast track #Nursing Associate
UK Parliament launches new learning resources to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day
FE Video
Friday 8th May marks the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4575)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page