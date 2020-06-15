 
APPRENTICES RETURN TO STUDIES AT BIRMINGHAM TECHNOLOGY HUB

The @MakeUK_ Technology Hub, has today (15 June) re-opened its doors to apprentices in Aston, Birmingham, as part of a phased approach with strict social distancing and safety measures in place. 

Like all UK centres of training and education, the hub has been closed in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During lockdown, Make UK has continued to deliver first class training to record numbers of apprentices via online teaching; over three quarters of its apprentice population of 1762 were able to continue their studies online in the first week of virtual teaching, with 118 online learners recorded in one day, being taught their academic studies.

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training at Make UK’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham, said:

“The safety of our apprentices, tutors and staff is paramount, and it is with this in mind that we are committed to deliver the best experience possible whilst adhering to the government guidelines with a set of strict safety measures in place at our Technology Hub. 

“Apprentices play a key role in the future of business growth so it is vital that we are agile and  adapt during this time of unprecedented change. We look forward to welcoming them back.”

Make UK champions engineering and manufacturing across the UK and its apprentice Technology Centre in Aston is one of the leading facilities delivering tailored technical apprenticeships, upskilling short courses and training courses covering a wide range of topics, from robotics to lean manufacturing. 

