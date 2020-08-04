World’s most technologically advanced training platform, TRANSFORM launches to the education sector

UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the world’s foremost training services provider to the international #energy industry and works with major global names such as @BP_plc, @Shell, and @Total across its eight offices in Europe, America, the Middle East, and China.

On top of its market-leading training courses and state-of-the-art learning technology, 3t has created a specialist technology incubator within the Group that allows it to continue pushing the boundaries of Educational Technology.

Today (4 Aug),Transform, the world’s most technologically advanced, cloud-based learning platform is being launched to the education sector by3t Energy Group.

Through Transform, the Group’s decades of training expertise is now being released to schools and universities.

The Transform Platform

Transform is the world’s most sophisticated and advanced education and learning platform. It solves some of the biggest problems schools and universities face when managing and tracking their students’ progress: that without the right technology, keeping track and managing student’s progress can be inefficient, costly, time consuming and often ineffective.

Accessible online and offline, Transform’s dashboard allows schools and universities to seamlessly track every detail of students’ records and progress from one central platform. This is a marked change from some outdated practices, with many institutions still using various computers, systems and filing cabinets to track student progression.

A short video introducing and explaining Transform can be viewed here:



Learning and knowledge-retention has been dramatically affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with many students unable to continue their studies without access to on-site lectures and classes . Transform helps remove those barriers, storing every bit of information and many learning tools in the cloud, meaning development is achievable at all times.

Institutions can tailor Transform’s software to create their own learning pathways for students and can even upload bespoke courses and questions. Students are able to track their progress on qualifications and degrees.

Transform links institutions and students to all of 3t’s tech-driven immersive learning technologies such as R3, a bite-sized learning app that increases knowledge retention, Virtual Reality Training, and Augmented Reality Learning, 3t’s interactive knowledge-testing platform, and Video Learning. All of these features help to considerably increase and improve learning and competency, reducing time and money - and also often emissions - spent on travelling to classes and lectures.

Transform has been pioneered by CEO Paul Stonebanks OBE, one of the UK’s foremost entrepreneurs and also President of 3t Energy Group. Paul was awarded an OBE in 2016, having grown numerous businesses from scratch to become one of the leading names in the global training market.

Paul Stonebanks adds: “Transform uses 3t’s portfolio of blended learning technologies - the world’s largest - to drastically improve knowledge retention, which has been scientifically proven. We are already changing learning techniques across a wide range of sectors, particularly in the wake of the Coronavirus-driven upheaval to everyday life."

“There has never been a better time to give learning a shake-up.”

“Our technologies have already changed the way companies in the energy industry operate - we want to do the same for schools and universities. 3t is known for pushing boundaries and with Transform we are doing that yet again.”

“Education institutions will now be able to take advantage of continuous learning, for example through our R3 learning app, which automatically identifies and recommends learning areas that students need to brush up on."

“Transform is also scalable. It can be used by schools and universities of all sizes, from 50,000 students to those with just 1,000. Even by just an individual student who wants to streamline their development.”

“We also have a ‘marketplace’ solution for schools and universities, where we share our technologies with them to drive efficiencies.”