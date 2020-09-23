 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Back to school: Charities create tips for teachers to help young carers

Details
Hits: 579
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Children’s Society (@ChildrenSociety) and @CarersTrust have teamed up to help teachers give more support to young carers as they come back to school this September.

Research suggests as many as one in five pupils in secondary schools in England are young carers. Because of the high numbers, the charities, who jointly run the Young Carers in Schools initiative, have produced a short, practical guide for school staff to enable them to help these young people. It covers four main areas, which are:

  • How to identify and safeguard young carers
  • How to support attendance
  • How to encourage and improve attainment
  • How to increase their wellbeing

The guidance comes at a time when many young carers are coming back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020. 

During the coronavirus crisis, many young carers have faced a particularly stressful time. They may have experienced an increase in their caring responsibilities or found themselves giving care for the first time.

Research[1] carried out in July by Carers Trust into the impact of the coronavirus crisis on young carers found:

  • 40% of young carers aged 12 to 17 said their mental health was worse as a result of coronavirus
  • 66% of young carers aged 12 to 17 felt more stressed as a result of coronavirus
  • 58% of young carers aged 12 to 17 reported they were caring on average for an extra ten hours a week since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, young carers may also have faced longer periods of isolation, as the loved ones they care for were in high risk categories for the virus.

Helen Leadbitter, The Children’s Society lead for Young Carers, said:

“We know for many young carers lockdown was a very lonely time, school was often seen as a place for them to have a break from caring roles and seek support from teachers and friends. Others may be new to caring roles and with schools and other support groups closed these young people will have remained hidden with no one to reach out to for support. It is therefore vital teachers recognise the signs of a young carer and understand how best to support their needs.”

Laura Bennett, Head of Policy and External Affairs, at Carers Trust, said:

“Schools worked hard during lockdown to support their pupils, including young carers. As schools get back to full strength, these easy to use, free, resources, will make a real difference to teachers and young carers. They will help schools identify young carers. And in doing that, they will also boost young carers’ attendance and attainment, which is at risk without the right support at school.” 

The guidance, which has been issued to schools via the Department for Education (DfE) can also be found here.

[1] https://carers.org/news-and-media/news/post/51-steep-decline-in-mental-health-of-young-carers-and-young-adult-carers-following-coronavirus-outbreak

How The National Film and Television School Successfully Returned To Production With COVID-Safe Shoots
FE Video
Following the end of the UK wide lockdown in June, staff at the Nation
The ramifications of cyber attacks in the education sector should not be underestimated
FE Video
As universities gear up for the start of the academic year at the end
NEW ONLINE RESOURCES LAUNCHED TO BOOST CHILDRENâ€™S PHYSICAL ACTIVITY IN SCHOOLS
FE Video
A new online platform featuring inspiring videos and resources for sch

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hollywood Actor Idris Elba recorded a special message to Barking & Dagenham College students on BTEC results day
FE Video
@IdrisElba’s special #VocationalResults Day message to students at h
Sports Stars Launch Programme to Get Kids Safely Back to School
FE Video
A group of elite sports teams have come together to launch a unique ed
Supporting students with first payments
FE Video
The first in a series of blogs as the Student Loans Company starts to
The Open University and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime expand Education for Justice online course
FE Video
The @OpenUniversity’s Open Justice Centre and the United Nations Off
First 100% virtual campus opens in Europe
FE Video
@NEOMAbs is now the first school in Europe to open a 100% digital camp
How The National Film and Television School Successfully Returned To Production With COVID-Safe Shoots
FE Video
Following the end of the UK wide lockdown in June, staff at the Nation
Just launched: Education at a Glance 2020
FE Video
Education critical to build a more resilient society, says @OECD The C
The ramifications of cyber attacks in the education sector should not be underestimated
FE Video
As universities gear up for the start of the academic year at the end
NEW ONLINE RESOURCES LAUNCHED TO BOOST CHILDREN’S PHYSICAL ACTIVITY IN SCHOOLS
FE Video
A new online platform featuring inspiring videos and resources for sch
CHRIS PACKHAM HOSTS Q&A FOR STUDENTS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES AS THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF NATURE IS PRAISED FOR PEOPLE WITH AUTISM
FE Video
@ChrisGPackham has hosted a nature Q&A for children with learning
More Open University alumni work as UK CEOs and Managing Directors than any other UK university
FE Video
Alternative for #ALevel students on #ResultsDay #ALevelResults Day (13
INDEPENDENT SAGE LAUNCH CONSULTATION ON RETURN OF UNIVERSITIES
FE Video
@IndependentSAGE Launch Consultation On Safe Return Of Universities To

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Villiers Park Educational Trust
Villiers Park Educational Trust has published a new article: Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park 6 hours 57 minutes ago
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed commented on Preparing learners for the jobs of the future post pandemic 7 hours 29 minutes ago

Cindy what an engaging article appropriate for our modern times. Definitely will share with others.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4954)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page