 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Against All Odds: Young Entrepreneurs Rally Together And Remain Positive About The Future

Details
Hits: 189
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

This year has been a struggle for many small businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK and as 2020 draws to a close, it would seem the hardship is set to continue. Despite this adversity, confidence ahead of the coming year amongst young entrepreneurs remains high, with over three quarters (77%) optimistic going into 2021.

Astonishingly, this is higher than the beginning of 2020, when only half (51%) of young entrepreneurs were optimistic about the year ahead.

New polling conducted by One Poll on behalf of the Tata group and supported by the National Association of Colleges and University Entrepreneurs (NACUE), reveals the majority (87%) of young entrepreneurs think the UK remains a good place to be an entrepreneur right now, compared to just 60% in January.

In fact, the 18-30-year-old entrepreneurs that employ between 1-250 people, as a cohort, have high aspirations for the next three to five years, with 59% keen to grow their team, half (47%) looking to increase their revenue and 47% hoping to improve their equipment and machinery.

Also inspiring, is the fact that young entrepreneurs are not solely focused on their bottom line, their aspirations lie in seeking better training for themselves and their staff (51%), looking to grow their networking contacts (37%) and 1 in 10 (10%) will be encouraging others to start a business.

The challenges and priorities have shifted since before the pandemic when Brexit was front and centre for many young entrepreneurs, with a third (33%) considering it the main obstacle to their business’ success. Unsurprisingly, 32% now consider Covid-19 to be the main obstacle, followed by other related factors including, lack of profit (36%), staff turnover (30%) and the state of the economy (19%).

Not immune from the impacts of the recession, young entrepreneurs have been affected on all fronts, with 43% reporting decreased turnover, 50% saying they have seen a reduction in headcount and a further 14% seeing salary and hours cuts.

As entrepreneurs and small businesses navigate this changing landscape, they are looking to the government to continue its ongoing support. 

Two thirds (66%) of young entrepreneurs believe that they will need more access to government grants and assistance post-pandemic. Three quarters (78%) think they’ll need more training, 63% need funding for equipment and over a third (38%) want more mentoring support.

Tim Jones CBE, Executive Director, Tata Limited, said: 

DEVA/hack and the Princeâ€™s Trust nurture digital talent in lockdown
FE Video
A #DigitalBoot camp has provided vital support for young people from G
HELPING STUDENTS UNDERSTAND DAMAGING IMPACT OF PIRACY ON FILM & TV
FE Video
The UK advertising industryâ€™s education non-profit, Media Smart, in
Morrison Design complete design of new University of Derby Custody Suite
FE Video
A new police custody training facility @DerbyUni, developed by Morriso

“2020 has been a very tough year for us all, including for young entrepreneurs battling to build their businesses.

“The resilience of this group is clear, and as our research shows optimism and aspirations for the future remain high, despite the challenges.

“Now is the time to invest and capitalise on the start-up momentum. It is therefore important that going into 2021 the entrepreneurship and business communities go even further, so young entrepreneurs can continue to build their businesses and we can nurture this talent.

“At Tata, entrepreneurialism is part of our DNA. This is why we support the Tata Varsity Pitch competition powered by NACUE, a national early stage business pitching competition that celebrates the best businesses coming out of colleges and universities across the UK. We believe exposure to experiences like this that showcase entrepreneurship are vital in understanding and supporting this unique cohort.”

Lauren Bell, Founder, Cosi Care, and Tata Varsity Pitch 2019 winner, said:

“I began my journey back in 2018, after spotting a gap in the market. Winning the Tata Varsity pitch has really helped propel my business into success.

“However, like so many others, 2020 has been very difficult. As a new business we have gone through a lot of change in this uncertain period, but have also made some amazing new connections and partners that we are excited to work with. Being agile and working hard to overcome unforeseen challenges (like a global pandemic!) really tests your resilience and allows you to become stronger and a more confident entrepreneur.

“It is really important for those who need support to ask for it, seek out government initiatives and talk to your network.”

National Association of College & University Entrepreneurs (NACUE) is the UK’s leading registered charity supporting the development of the next generation of entrepreneurs in colleges and universities. Formed over ten years ago, NACUE runs an annual programme of activity that includes the National Student Enterprise Conference and the Tata National Varsity Pitch competition. 

Working with student entrepreneurs and over 200 enterprise societies throughout the year, we are proud to have worked with over 30,000 young people as they look to understand what it takes to start a business and develop the skills needed to turn their dream into reality and become part of the Enterprise Generation. 

Methodology: Survey conducted by One Poll between the 16th – 22nd November 2020

Sample: 400 Young entrepreneurs (age 18-30, self-employed, 1-250  employee)

Survey conducted by One Poll between the 9th – 27th January 2020

Sample: 90 Young entrepreneurs (age 16-30, self-employed, 1+ employee)

You may also be interested in these articles:

New apprenticeship starts up nearly a third at South West Durham Training
FE Video
A County Durham engineering training provider has announced its new ap
World-class streamable arts package offers schools an exciting alternative to traditional Christmas outings
FE Video
Carrot Productions, the world's leading performers of The Snowman with
DEVA/hack and the Prince’s Trust nurture digital talent in lockdown
FE Video
A #DigitalBoot camp has provided vital support for young people from G
Reducing air pollution levels by 20% could improve learning ability by one month per year
FE Video
#CleanAirDay 2020 - Global Action Plan (@GlobalActPlan), the Philips F
Weston College launches UK's first virtual classroom for further education
FE Video
@WestonCollege, the lead organisation for the West of England Institut
IMechE contributes STEM education activities to BBC Bitesize
FE Video
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (@IMechE) has contributed mate
Degreed Career Mobility unlocks internal career growth for individuals, and empowers leaders to better identify and utilise talent
FE Video
Recently the UK government launched its National Careers Service’s S
Fife College go the extra mile to put on awards night
FE Video
@FifeCollege and the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) went
HELPING STUDENTS UNDERSTAND DAMAGING IMPACT OF PIRACY ON FILM & TV
FE Video
The UK advertising industry’s education non-profit, Media Smart, in
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio
Morrison Design complete design of new University of Derby Custody Suite
FE Video
A new police custody training facility @DerbyUni, developed by Morriso

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 3 minutes ago

RT @l_jcooper: "The 'collective optimism’ that this report embodies is surely a great foundation on which our policy-makers can build a ter…
View Original Tweet

Olivia
Olivia has published a new article: ESCP Students and Speakers from Leading Financial Institutions Debate the Future of Banking 8 hours 3 minutes ago
Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Enrichment Officer Esther goes ‘above and beyond’ to win Jack Petchey award 8 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5121)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page