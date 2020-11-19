 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DEVA/hack and the Prince’s Trust nurture digital talent in lockdown

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A #DigitalBoot camp has provided vital support for young people from Greater Manchester with developing powerful and engaging content about their experiences of lockdown.

The Get Started with Content Creation course was delivered through live and interactive sessions run by DEVA/hack, part of IN4.0 Group, in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust.

The free two-week course supported 15 people, aged 16-30 from across Greater Manchester, to develop their digital technology skills and build their confidence. 

DEVA/hack is based at digital technology hub IN4.0 with The Landing at MediaCityUK, but the course was quickly adapted to be delivered virtually during lockdown. 

The students shared their inspiring stories through short videos related to themes including diversity, race, mental health and feelings of isolation during lockdown.

This follows new research from Public Health England (PHE) that Covid-19 has caused an increase in anxiety in young people, and a third of young people aged 8-24 feel more worried, sad and stressed than before lockdown.

Students also received valuable career support from mentors including multi award-winning creative director Amrit Singh, co-director of Blue Caribou Productions Joanne Parker, inspirational speaker Stuart Fenwick and film maker Ste Bergin. The Prince’s Trust North West Young Person of the Year 2019, Chérie Bosama, also supported the mentor groups.

DEVA/hack is continuing to work with The Prince’s Trust and will be holding another course on 7 December.

Mo Isap, the founder of DEVA/hack and CEO of IN4.0 Group, said: “We were really impressed with the outstanding content that has been produced by all of the talented students from Greater Manchester who took part in the Get Started with Content Creation course. It’s inspiring that the students were able to get out of their comfort zones and share their personal stories, especially when there has been an increase in social anxiety among young people because of Covid-19.

“We know from working with The Prince’s Trust that supporting our young people with developing their digital skills, seeking employment opportunities and improving their self-confidence will have a long-term positive impact on their mental health and wellbeing. This is part of our continued commitment to empower the next generation.”

Andrew Ridge, Deputy Director of Operations for the North of England, said: “We were delighted to partner with DEVA/hack to deliver Get Started with Content Creation as part of The Prince’s Trust’s support for young people across Greater Manchester.

“The Prince’s Trust and YouGov report, Young People in Lockdown, found that 43 per cent of young people across the UK feel their anxiety levels have increased as a result of the crisis. We are committed to making sure that young people get the opportunities they need to realise their potential and upskill themselves through courses like this. These interventions can be a real turning point for those who are struggling with their self-esteem, so it’s wonderful to see young people expressing themselves by sharing their stories.”

New apprenticeship starts up nearly a third at South West Durham Training
FE Video
A County Durham engineering training provider has announced its new ap
Schooltime Showtime! An exciting alternative to annual Christmas outings
FE Video
This world-class streamable arts package by Carrot Productions offers
IMechE contributes STEM education activities to BBC Bitesize
FE Video
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (@IMechE) has contributed mate

Get Started with Content Creation was delivered as part of Future Workforce Fund, an innovative two-year project in partnership with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, which aims to support young people across the city region to build their confidence, develop new skills and secure employment.

The overall winning video was produced by Mina Matesun, who made a powerful video about diversity and language, which featured several bilingual women from Manchester.

Mina said: “My biggest take from the Get Started with Content Creation course was that aside from all of the negativity and struggle that’s in the world right now, there are so many positives. I wanted people to feel heard and seen, and most importantly to express my adoration. I have such a love and appreciation for other cultures that it won’t stop here.”

The next Get Started with Content Creation course will be held Monday 7th to Friday 11th December 2020, you can register for the course here

All of the videos from the content creation course can be viewed here

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting job seekers in transitioning into growing industries: Boris Johnson's Conservative party conference speech
FE Video
Today (6 Oct) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson set out plans to 'Build
New apprenticeship starts up nearly a third at South West Durham Training
FE Video
A County Durham engineering training provider has announced its new ap
Schooltime Showtime! An exciting alternative to annual Christmas outings
FE Video
This world-class streamable arts package by Carrot Productions offers
Stockport student wins Rise Up 2020 for plantable chocolate wrapper that grows into flowers
FE Video
Layla Assi (aged 16) from Stockport, Greater Manchester, studying at S
£120bn of economic output could be lost by the end of 2029 if the skills ‘mismatch’ in the tech and scaleup sector remains unsolved
FE Video
#SkillsMismatch needs urgent action to enable tech firms and scaleups
Reducing air pollution levels by 20% could improve learning ability by one month per year
FE Video
#CleanAirDay 2020 - Global Action Plan (@GlobalActPlan), the Philips F
Weston College launches UK's first virtual classroom for further education
FE Video
@WestonCollege, the lead organisation for the West of England Institut
IMechE contributes STEM education activities to BBC Bitesize
FE Video
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (@IMechE) has contributed mate
Degreed Career Mobility unlocks internal career growth for individuals, and empowers leaders to better identify and utilise talent
FE Video
Recently the UK government launched its National Careers Service’s S
Fife College go the extra mile to put on awards night
FE Video
@FifeCollege and the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) went
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5119)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page