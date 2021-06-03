 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Education and Training Foundation pilots new Essential Digital Skills game

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has released a new online game designed to test teachers’ and trainers’ Essential Digital Skills. The game, called DigiVille, will form part of the ETF’s Essential Digital Skills CPD Programme which supports both practitioners and managers in the FE and Training sector to roll out Essential Digital Skills qualifications and extend their own digital skills, mapped to the national standards.

Installed on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform, the new game is based on roleplay focused on a maths Tutor who specialises in adult education. The player works through a range of different scenarios talking with colleagues and learners, picking different options along the way which build up a knowledge and confidence score. At the same time, the player is signposted to relevant training resources where skills gaps are identified.

Currently the DigiVille game is being piloted and is open to anyone to play. Ultimately, the game will be for those who have undertaken Essential Digital Skills (EDS) training on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. When all 20 training modules have been completed, users are awarded an EDS course badge which is time-limited for a year – recognising that technology moves on and users need to keep their digital skills up to date. The game will provide a fun means for EDS badge holders to review their knowledge and confidence and refresh their course badge at the end of a year.

Vikki Liogier Feb19 100x100Vikki Liogier, the ETF’s National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, said:

“The introduction of the DigiVille online game represents an important step in the evolution of the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. The philosophy that underpins the platform is user-centred – we want the user experience to be fun, interactive, and engaging so that CPD is enjoyable and effective. The game offers a different approach to brushing up knowledge and the self-assessment of our confidence level in delivering essential digital skills. There are no right or wrong answers. We are looking forward to feedback on the pilot from colleagues in the sector, so that we can ensure the game is as good as it can be and provides a basis for further similar developments.”

The DigiVille game pilot will run until the end of June 2021. Users are asked to play the game and then provide feedback through a short online questionnaire.

UK's largest careers initiative opens to school-age students for the first time
FE Video
@BrightNetwork, the leading platform that unites the next generation o
Video series launches to help the mental health of students, teachers and parents
FE Video
YouTube series to help students, teachers and parents A mental health
70% of secondary school students admit to future career fear
FE Video
The Careers after Covid report published (13 May) by @LaunchYourCareer

You may also be interested in these articles:

British Embassy Montevideo
FE Video
To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March, the British Embas
Music students come back to Uxbridge College to film video for their latest release
FE Video
Indie band Bloxx @BloxxBand - which features two former @UxbridgeColle
The Apprenticeship Diversity and Social Mobility Forum returns next week
FE Video
@isamutlib and @bameaaUK - Defining the roadmap for socio-economically
Children’s Commissioner launches biggest ever consultation with children in England as part of Beveridge-style report into post-Covid childhood
FE Video
Dame @Rachel_deSouza and @MarcusRashford MBE call on children and youn
16,500 young people have been placed into new roles, but will there be a Kickstart extension?
FE Video
Youth Employment UK (@YEUK2012) were delighted to be given the opportu
UK's largest careers initiative opens to school-age students for the first time
FE Video
@BrightNetwork, the leading platform that unites the next generation o
Video series launches to help the mental health of students, teachers and parents
FE Video
YouTube series to help students, teachers and parents A mental health
Brockenhurst College classical singer Will to make professional debut in online concert
FE Video
Classical singer and @BrockCollege #ALevel Music student Will Gadd has
70% of secondary school students admit to future career fear
FE Video
The Careers after Covid report published (13 May) by @LaunchYourCareer
Grace Hopper Celebration brings research and career interests of women in computing to the forefront
FE Video
The World's Largest Gathering of Women Technologists Expands its Reach
Global Environmental Sustainability Competition for Teenage Climate Activists
FE Video
A $200,000 global environmental sustainability competition for young p
UWE Bristol and Skilled Education partnership to deliver digital and soft skills to 30,000 students and alumni
FE Video
@UWEBristol is ranked second of all English universities for student s

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: The Education and Training Foundation pilots new Essential Digital Skills game 10 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 16 minutes ago

DigiVille: Essential Digital Skills CPD Programme for practitioners & managers in FE & Training

DigiVille: Essential Digital Skills CPD...

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has released a new online game designed to test teachers’ and trainers’ Essential Digital...

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Jamie ‘kickstarts’ his career with Borders College 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5740)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page