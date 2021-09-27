 
Top 100 Tech for Good start-ups and scale-ups revealed

Hays Technology (@HaysNews), the recruiting experts and global super connectors, @EmpactVentures, have released the list of the Top 100 #TechforGood start-ups and scale-ups following the second ‘Super Connect for Good’ competition.

The competition was set up to uncover the best emerging tech start-ups and scale-ups creating a positive impact on people’s lives through technology. 

Entrants into the Top 100 list include GoodBox, a fintech start-up who are changing the charity sector with cutting-edge contactless and digital fundraising technology. Others include BrainBerry, developers of artificial intelligence and personalised enabled cognitive behavioural therapy to help those with neurological symptoms, including Alzheimer’s. 

BeNosy was also included in the Top 100, developers of cutting-edge wearable technology to provide effective protection against air pollution. 

The competition, which is taking place across 10 regions in the UK, Ireland and Europe is being judged by over 50+ judges including regional experts, entrepreneurs, funders, and professionals. Regions include North (North East, North West and Midlands), South (South East, South West, East England), London, Island of Ireland (covering Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland) and a joint region of Scotland and Wales. This is in addition to 4 regions across Europe including D-A-C-H and Nordics, France & BeNeLuX, Southern Europe and Centre and Eastern Europe.

The tech start-ups and scale-ups will go head-to-head to pitch to the innovation partners and judges at the virtual  Top 100 Innovation Showcase event on 30th September 2021 to be announced as one of the Top 10 Tech for Good companies in Europe at the Virtual Final on 18th November 2021.

Innovation partners include NatWest (General Tech for Good, OVHcloud Startup Program (AI for Good), Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HealthTech), NIHR Surgical MedTech Co-operative (MedTech), FinTech Scotland (FinTech for Good), Microsoft for Startups (Pre-Seed Challenge), Siemens Mobility (Industry Challenge and Smart Cities), Royal Agricultural University (EdTech) and Green Backers Investment Capital (CleanTech). 

In parallel, the regional judges will review all applications to decide which 10 regional winners will be invited to pitch at the Virtual Final to go head-to-head to become the Super Connect for Good 2021 Overall Champion. 

James Hallahan, Director, Hays Technology UK and Ireland, said:

“The list of the top 100 innovative start-ups and scale-ups showcases the exceptional creativity that the start-up scene has to offer across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Lots of the organisations featured are doing fantastic work using tech to highlight social change and make a difference to people’s lives. We’re looking forward to supporting these organisations on their next stage of growth to help accelerate their success.”

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries opens London Tech Week 2021
#LTW 2021 - @DCMS Secretary of State @NadineDorries opens London Tech
University of Exeter and Learning on Screen launch virtual field trip software InVEnTA
The @UniofExeter and Learning on Screen (@LearnonScreen) are holding a
Silver-Gilt Medal for 'The Natural Kalendar' Sparsholt College Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show
During a year like no other, Sparsholt College (@Sparsholt_Coll) have

Kosta Mavroulakis, Founder & CEO, Empact Ventures, said:

“We are delighted to announce the Super Connect for Good Top 100 finalists who are truly making an aggregate social impact through technology that is really changing people’s lives. It has been fantastic to open the competition up to companies across Europe, and we are excited to embark on the next stages to crown our winners over the coming months, and super connect them to scale their impact”.

Alongside Hays Technology and Empact Ventures, the competition is backed by partners including Seedrs, RTC North, Linkilaw Solicitors, Red Flag Alert, Dublin BIC, Boardroom Advisors, Top Business Tech and HealthTech World. 

