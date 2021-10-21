 
£5,000 package of incentives launched to encourage young people from disadvantaged areas in Greater Manchester into higher education

Details
@Truth_Creative launches @UA92MCR #MakeitforReal campaign 

Truth Creative has supported UA92 with the launch of Make It For Real (MIFR) - a multi-media campaign designed to inspire young people in disadvantaged areas of Greater Manchester to reach their full potential through education.

UA92 was founded by the former Manchester United players known as the Class of ’92 alongside academic pioneers, Lancaster University.

Continuing UA92’s work to make higher education more accessible to all young people, the MIFR campaign offers qualifying prospective students a package of incentives worth £5,000, including a Microsoft Surface device, unlimited data, lunch every day, a travel pass and a £150 home voucher.

UA92 is a long-time client of Manchester-based Truth Creative, which helped launch the institution when it first opened in 2019 and has continued to support initiatives including student cohort recruitment and reopening following the pandemic.

For MIFR, Truth Creative has provided a range of digital muilt-media assets supporting high-profile marketing, influencer outreach and PR activity. This includes campaign photography and video that is being utilised for hyper-local outdoor advertising in order to reach the right audience.

All campaign photography and video content uses real UA92 students to be as authentic as possible.

Sara Prowse, CEO at UA92 said:

“At the heart of UA92 lies the ethos that education can provide the key to supporting young people in unlocking their full potential.

“Conscious that some young people might find it more difficult than others to access education, Make It For Real provides additional financial incentives and support. It was fantastic to have Truth Creative’s support in making as many qualifying young people as possible aware of the opportunity available to them.”

Jo Scott, co-founder of Truth Creative, said:

“Authenticity is at the heart of everything that UA92 strives to do and it was a real privilege to be able to support the Make It For Real campaign, demonstrating the difference that education has already made to the  lives of the peers of those it seeks to reach and inspire.

“We’re really excited by the images, video and other assets we have been able to create and hope that Make It For Real will be successful in encouraging young people to consider the benefits of higher education.”

UA92 provides much more than just a degree, they have a personal development programme that helps young people to build employer-sought emotional, social and cognitive intelligence, alongside physical and mental well-being.

Located within the iconic former Kellogg’s building in Old Trafford, Manchester, UA92 offers a range of courses across business, digital, media and sport. Its curriculum is inspired by the experience and connections of the Class of ’92, developed by Lancaster University, and supported by industry partners including Microsoft and KPMG. 

Truth Creative has been working with UA92 since before its launch in 2019 and continues to support activity to raise its profile and attract the next cohort of students, with a brief that includes: advertising, exhibitions, print and digital.

