 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How are teachers feeling around the world? New international survey

Details
Hits: 222
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The first edition of the International Barometer on Education Personnel’s Health and Well-being, based on a survey of 8,000 teachers in six countries on three continents, offers a unique insight into the experiences of teachers in 2021. By analysing issues related to their working conditions, their feelings about their profession and their well-being, the Barometer aims to support national and international policies to promote the health and well-being of educational communities worldwide.

The survey highlights the worrying trivialisation of school violence, as well as a lack of relevant training, of development prospects and of support from the hierarchy. While general health appears to be preserved, illustrating the resilience of the profession, the psychological health of teachers does nonetheless appear to be weakened in some countries, probably as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The data was collected between May and July 2021 by means of an Internet questionnaire sent out by the Education and Solidarity Network and its partners, to teachers from six different countries: French-speaking Belgium, France, Quebec, Mexico, Morocco and Gambia. The MGEN Foundation for Public Health carried out the statistical analysis of the answers received.

The statistics reveal a number of avenues for improvement that could be pursued to promote the well-being of teachers: more training and professional development opportunities, greater support from school leaders, higher salaries, but also better information on health and better occupational health.

How did the Covid-19 crisis affect education workers? How can we improve their occupational health?

As the International Barometer shows, at the end of the 2020/2021 school year, teachers around the world have been stretched to their limits. However, there are many different situations, linked to different local realities, whether socio-economic, cultural or circumstantial (end of school year, health situation, teleworking or not...).

The results suggest that the Covid-19 crisis has not only disrupted work/life balance but has also exacerbated pre-existing problems in the teaching profession. This is highlighted by a sense of imbalance between the efforts made by staff and the recognition received in terms of pay, professional development, promotion and security.

“The pandemic is a powerful reminder that the dedication and commitment of education personnel are assets that must be nurtured. Their health and well-being are fundamental to ensuring quality education,” says Matthias Savignac, President of the Education and Solidarity Network. “By bringing together the views and perspectives of international health, education and research actors, and by regularly repeating the surveys to monitor the evolution of the health of education personnel over the years, the Barometer aims to be a long-term tool to support the well-being of education communities,” he adds.

Ofsted has been asked by government to inspect all schools and further education (FE) providers by summer 2025
FE Video
@Ofstednews accelerates inspections for schools and further education
Finalists chosen for AoC Student of the Year Awards 2021/22
FE Video
The finalists of the AoC Student of the Year Awards were announced at
World Childrenâ€™s Day: Over 29,000 children worldwide call on the UN for the right to clean air through education programme
FE Video
Following pressure from 29,674 children worldwide, ahead of #WorldChil

The Education and Solidarity Network and Education International are organising an online forum to discuss the results of the Barometer on 18 November from 2 to 3.30pm (CET).

Moderated by Aurélie Djavadi (The Conversation, France), the online meeting will provide a space for exchange and reflection on the main findings of the survey, and ways to support the well-being of education personnel at national and international levels.

After the presentation of the results, participants will be able to interact with several experts in education and health, including Andy Hargreaves and Dennis Shirley (co-authors of Well-Being in Schools: Three Forces That Will Uplift Your Students in a Volatile World), and Haldis Holst (Education International).

You may also be interested in these articles:

Digital skills crisis threatens growth in UK tech, as it reaches all-time high
FE Video
The seemingly unending growth in the UK tech sector is under threat as
Ofsted has been asked by government to inspect all schools and further education (FE) providers by summer 2025
FE Video
@Ofstednews accelerates inspections for schools and further education
Finalists chosen for AoC Student of the Year Awards 2021/22
FE Video
The finalists of the AoC Student of the Year Awards were announced at
Retrain to make stress something we can work with rather than against
FE Video
#StressAwarenessDay - Reframing stress with Fika and @NCFE Stress is a
Neath College student Ellie Sanders is making her voice heard at COP26
FE Video
Neath College student Ellie Sanders is hoping her voice will be heard
Changing the way History is studied in schools
FE Video
A project led by the University of Chester (@uochester) and the Univer
US Based Merlyn Mind Visits Leading UK Educators Using Artificial Intelligence Providing Greater Freedom to Teach.
FE Video
US based @MerlynMind who are on a mission to create artificial intelli
World Children’s Day: Over 29,000 children worldwide call on the UN for the right to clean air through education programme
FE Video
Following pressure from 29,674 children worldwide, ahead of #WorldChil
Unacceptable antisemitic intimidation at LSE campus event
FE Video
Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotolevy was rushed out of LSE (@LSEnews) by
£5,000 package of incentives launched to encourage young people from disadvantaged areas in Greater Manchester into higher education
FE Video
@Truth_Creative launches @UA92MCR #MakeitforReal campaign Truth Creati
Visionary Companies and Innovative Individuals at Inaugural 2021 PANGEO Awards
FE Video
Globalization Partners (@GlobalPeo) Unveils the Winners of the Inaugur
Billie Eilish, Rainn Wilson and Robert Irwin join Arctic Basecamp and University of Exeter to share an urgent message with world leaders ahead of COP26
FE Video
Ahead of #COP26 kicking off on the 31st October in Glasgow, Billie Eil

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College launches new publication to aid businesses in galvanzing success 2 hours 43 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 2 minutes ago

International Barometer on Education Personnel’s Health and Well-Being | 2021

International Barometer on Education Personnel’s...

The Education and Solidarity Network launched the 1st edition of the International Barometer of the Health and Well-being of Education Personnel,...

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Leading Music College LCCM Announces the Winner of 2021 Full Scholarship Award 4 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6267)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page