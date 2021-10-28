 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BEIS in the Spending Review 2021

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A summary of policies from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (@beisgovuk) that are included in the government's Spending Review.

The government has published the Spending Review, delivering on key commitments to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, support the jobs and industries of the future and invest in a high-wage, high-skill economy.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will be at the forefront of delivering these plans, overseeing pay rises for millions working families, creating thousands of jobs and securing the UK’s status as a global science superpower.

The Budget complements the Net Zero Strategy which BEIS published last week and delivers the investment and support which UK firms need to plan for the future.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

One year ago, this country was in the grip of the biggest recession in 300 years. Thanks to the action we have taken, the UK is recovering faster than our major competitors, more people are in work, and growth is up.

The Budget this week invests in a more innovative, high-skill economy, backs business, helps working families with the cost of living – and levels up every part of the United Kingdom. It is a Budget which provides the foundations for a stronger economy.

We’re leading the UK’s efforts to cut pollution, cement our status as a science superpower, and support business as they create the well-paid, highly-skilled jobs of the future.

Backing business and workers

As we continue to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Spending Review includes key measures to put pounds in the pockets of British workers and support businesses looking to invest and grow. These include:

  • a National Living Wage increase up to £9.50 an hour to be introduced from April 2022, giving £1,000 pay rise to two million of the lowest paid workers across the UK. The change will make the new National Living Wage rate the highest ever, as significant progress is made towards ending low pay
  • the extension of the Recovery Loan Scheme by 6 months – with the scheme having already supported the recovery of UK businesses with over £1 billion of government-backed loans since April
  • £1.6 billion of finance for new and growing businesses, to be delivered via the government’s British Business Bank over the next 3 years. This includes £312 million for 33,000 new Start-Up Loans to business owners across the UK and £307 million for businesses in the North, Midlands and South West through expanding the Regional Funds programme. For the first time, this programme will also launch funds in Scotland and Wales and continue to work with the Northern Ireland Executive to maintain the existing fund. The government will also provide £52.5 million for the Regional Angels Programme
  • business rates exemption for green property improvements, including solar panels and heat pumps, to help businesses invest to make buildings more energy efficient
  • support for the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, with a 50% business rates discount for these sectors capped at a maximum of £110,000. This also applies to high street personal care businesses like hairdressers
  • further support for the hospitality sector, especially community pubs, with a simplified alcohol duty that cuts tax for less strong alcoholic drinks such as beers, fruit ciders and weaker wines, a lower rate of duty for draught beer or cider which independent and community pubs depend on for their revenue, and the cancellation of the planned increase in duty for whisky, beer, wine and cider
  • support for small producers of alcoholic drinks, with the introduction of a new small producer relief, building on the success of Small Brewers Relief, for cidermakers and other producers of lower ABV drinks including many English winemakers. The government will also end premium tax rates on sparkling wine and substantially reduce duty on rosé, supporting domestic producers of wine as well as retailers of imported prosecco, cava, champagne and other sparkling wines
  • the launch of the Help to Grow: Digital scheme in December, providing small businesses with free, impartial online support on how to use digital technology to boost their performance. It will also offer small businesses access to discounts worth up to £5,000 towards the costs of buying approved software. Businesses can now register their interest for the scheme
  • to attract investment and jobs, the government will look to make it easier for enterprising companies to relocate to the UK. BEIS will launch a consultation on creating a re-domiciliation regime to bring the UK into line with peers such as New Zealand and Canada, strengthening our position as a global business hub
  • the Spending Review continues the government’s investment in Companies House, as part of a long-term plan to strengthen the register of companies. The funding will help improve the accuracy of the register, increasing the confidence of those who use it to make business decisions, while clamping down on fraud through the misuse of corporate entities

Unleashing innovation

The UK is a world leader in science and innovation, and this year’s Spending Review includes commitments which will cement our status as a science superpower. These include:

  • £5 billion increase in government investment in research and develop per year by 2024 to 2025 to invest in the science, research and innovation that will deliver economic growth across the UK. The UK will meet its target of investing £22 billion or 2.4% of total GDP in research and innovation by 2026 to 2027
  • £354 million for life sciences, including improving our domestic vaccine manufacturing and development capabilities
  • £817 million investment in the production and supply chain of electric vehicles in the North East and Midlands
  • £24 million to level up manufacturing by helping smaller manufacturers to adopt industrial digital technology through the Made Smarter Adoption scheme
  • research and development tax relief for businesses looking to increase investment, with relief expanding to cover cloud computing and data costs, meeting the needs of businesses. This relief will be focussed on domestic investment from April 2023, ensuring that innovation and jobs remain in the UK. There will also be tax relief for cutting-edge research in fields such as genome sequencing, machine learning and data analytics

Investing in new, green industries

The Spending Review supports the landmark Net Zero Strategy unveiled last week, setting out how the UK will kickstart new green industries, create jobs and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. This includes:

Retrofit session ensures greener future for staff and students
Sector News
Borders college (@BordersCollege) staff, Colin Waddell, Mark Easson an
New website designed by Wirral Met students launches this week
Sector News
A brand-new website, designed by students at Wirral Met College (@Wirr
Everything you need to know about the new Multiply programme
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/27/everything-you-need-to-kno

  • £26 billion of capital investment in delivering the government’s Net Zero Strategy, part of an overall £30 billion worth of investment in the UK’s green industrial revolution - including £3.9 billion to decarbonise homes creating thousands of job opportunities
  • up to £380 million for offshore wind infrastructure in coastal areas
  • nuclear projects, including a commitment to bring at least one large scale nuclear project to a final investment decision within this parliament and the launch of a £120 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund. These measures support the Nuclear Energy Financing Bill announced by the Business Secretary on Tuesday 26 October, to attract a wider range of private investment into new nuclear power projects
  • two new Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage clusters - HyNet Cluster in the North West of England and North Wales and the East Coast Cluster in Teesside and the Humber - will put our industrial heartlands at the forefront of this technology in the 2020s and revitalise industries in the North Sea. This is backed by £1 billion worth of government support
  • £315 million for the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF), supporting the demonstration and deployment of technologies that enable businesses with high energy use to transition to a low carbon future
  • the £140 million Industrial Decarbonisation and Hydrogen Revenue Support (IDHRS) scheme to accelerate hydrogen projects and industry adoption of carbon capture and storage. The IDHRS funding will, combined with the £240 million in the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, support innovative commercial hydrogen projects across the UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

Retrofit session ensures greener future for staff and students
Sector News
Borders college (@BordersCollege) staff, Colin Waddell, Mark Easson an
New website designed by Wirral Met students launches this week
Sector News
A brand-new website, designed by students at Wirral Met College (@Wirr
Institute unveils plan for world class and unified skills system
Sector News
To compete and thrive on the world stage, the nation needs a high-skil
Everything you need to know about the new Multiply programme
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/27/everything-you-need-to-kno
All schools and colleges to receive extra funding for catch up
Sector News
Every school and college in England will have more money to support yo
Budget 2021: what does it mean for low-income families?
Sector News
New analysis by the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk) r
Estonian EdTech startup Lingvist raises €5.1 million in funding
Sector News
The Estonia-based startup Lingvist, whose mission is to develop and sc
Star of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm visits Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
Students at Activate Learning’s (@Activate_Learn) Banbury and Bicest
New UCL health-focused business school and Saudi business school unite to revolutionise global health
Sector News
The new UCL Global Business School for Health (@ucl_GBSH) has recently
UCL launch world’s first business school dedicated to health to address challenges in health sector
Sector News
With a vision to create a world-leading business school focused on hea
Top chef unites with former college to serve up new hospitality academy
Sector News
A TALENTED chef teamed-up with his former college to attract more appr
Imperial College Business School and Emeritus to launch Sustainability Leadership Executive Education Programme
Sector News
Imperial College Business School (@imperialcollege), in partnership wi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6218)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page