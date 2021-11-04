 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Outdoor Classroom Day 2021: UKSA funds 44% of school residentials since Jan 2021

Details
Hits: 790
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today marks #OutdoorClassroomDay, a global movement to inspire and celebrate outdoor play and learning, at home and at school. Children are spending less time outdoors than ever before and this is affecting their health, wellbeing and development. Time outdoors – on Outdoor Classroom Day and every day – will make children happier and healthier, as well as equipping them with the skills they need for life.

UKSA, based in Cowes on the Isle of Wight offers young people of all abilities activities where they can learn skills for life in an aspirational and safe environment. Its bespoke programmes are designed to build confidence and encourage teamwork using watersports and the great outdoors as a catalyst for positive outcomes. The charity is passionate about increasing the accessibility of outdoor learning and provides funding for children and young people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to access their programmes. Since January 2021, UKSA has welcomed 1,616 pupils for school and group residential trips, 44 percent of these were funded. 

Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA, comments:

“At UKSA, we inspire young people to broaden their horizons through our life-enhancing water-based adventures, education and training. We know that many children and young people are missing out on life-changing opportunities because schools, local authorities and parents simply can’t afford to pay for them. The fragility of these young peoples’ mental health is exacerbated by a reliance on isolating social media ‘screen time’, which has been made worse due to the pandemic. Our outdoor learning programmes on the water are the antithesis to this. One student recently told us this about their time with us; “I learnt that I could push myself to the limits and do anything if I put my mind to it”. This is why outdoor learning is so important.” 

He continues:

“Our visiting students take part in water-based programmes designed to increase their leadership and life skills. What’s more, for many of the young people, this is the first chance they have to get out on the water and the first time they have been away from home. Our Test the Water programme offers every Year 6 child from the Isle of Wight, the opportunity to come to UKSA for a half day adventure on the water, completely funded by our generous supporters. This year, we have also offered the opportunity to all year 7 students on the Island, who missed out due to the pandemic. In total to date, we have welcomed 2,114 children to the programme. We are so proud to be able to offer such an array of outdoor learning.”

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
WMCA unveils Â£21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and

Outdoor Classroom Day’s official report into outdoor learning and play at schools around the world reports getting outdoors connects us to the places we live and the environments we will want to protect. It is said environmental stewardship and connection with place is strongly related to the amount of time we are immersed in nature as children. 

It also states getting outdoors results in better learning outcomes, across the board including creating improvements across all academic disciplines and helping with problem-solving and enthusiasm for learning. It can also contribute to improved test scores and grade averages. Of course, outdoor play gets children more active at a time when children everywhere are leading significantly less active lives than children a generation ago and this inactivity has health implications.

The report finally cites the boost to mental health time spent outdoors gives. With research from around the world pointing to the ability of nature to restore our sense of wellbeing.  Children feel better and perform better after they have been outdoors. Getting outdoors helps children feel calmer, helps process their day and builds the holy grail of capabilities: resilience. 

UKSA aims to continue to grow its outdoor learning opportunities for children and young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. For more information and to donate towards their important work, you can visit their website at www.uksa.org

You may also be interested in these articles:

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College opens doors for adults during lifelong learning week
Sector News
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@NWSLC_official)
WMCA unveils £21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and
Travis Perkins Plc Partners with Eastleigh College to Provide Traineeships for Young Adults
Sector News
Travis Perkins plc (@TravisPerkinsCo), which is the largest supplier o
West College Scotland Scoops a Win for Digital Diversity at the Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2021
Sector News
West College Scotland (@WestCollScot) is delighted to announce that th
Eco-friendly BMet student designs showcased on Perry Barr Hoardings
Sector News
Recycling and single use plastics issues have been brought to life on
Climate awards scheme for pupils a welcome step to engage young people with the green transition
Sector News
Leading think tank responds to the government’s announcement of a ne
classroom.cloud from NetSupport Releases New Classroom Management and Safety Features, Giving Teachers More Control in the Cloud
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupportInc), which develops network and cloud-based te
Farnham College welcomes Italian students for a very British experience
Sector News
Life at Farnham College has taken a distinctly continental flavour sin
Student-led group helps Falmouth's Games Academy secure its third win at the Tranzfuser Enterprise Pathway Competition
Sector News
Indie game maker Meteorite Media’s UK Games Fund win a ‘triple cro
College launches eagerly anticipated skills centre
Sector News
@cityplym Launch of new maritime skills centreIt has been four years i

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 6 hours

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 7 hours

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 7 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page