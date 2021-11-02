 
Fieldfisher recognise that a diverse workforce is fundamental to our success as a firm

#Fieldfisher launches legal Diversity Access Scheme in partnership with @onePeloton 

We know that a diverse workforce is fundamental to our success as a firm.

That means not just financial success, but success with our people feeling comfortable and valued in their roles.

It also means success for our clients, knowing that there is a team of people capable of looking at their issues with a broad range of ideas and experiences.

This two-week programme is aimed at applicants from backgrounds that are underrepresented in the legal profession, who wish to pursue a career in law.

During the scheme, applicants will have an opportunity to gain work experience at a top European law firm, develop personal and professional skillsets and build networks along the way.

You will also hear from the in-house legal team at Peloton, one of the firm's clients, who will share insights about what clients look for and expect from their lawyers and give you a snapshot into their day-to-day lives.

Students who are accepted into the Diversity Access Scheme will be invited to apply for an additional two weeks of work experience at Peloton, where they will work closely with Peloton's in-house legal team.

Underrepresented students and graduate groups accessing the legal profession include, but are not limited to:

  • Students from a minority ethnic community
  • LGBTQ+ students
  • Students with a disability
  • State educated students
  • Neuro-diverse students
  • First generation to attend university
  • Requirement for financial assistance, not available to you through any private means, in order to be able to continue your education

The Diversity Access Scheme will take place between the 20 June 2022 – 1 July 2022. The Peloton in-house work experience will take place from 4 July 2022 -15 July 2022 for those accepted. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

Applications are open now. Please visit the Early Careers section on the Fieldfisher website for more information about the scheme and how to submit your application.

This is a paid scheme, please ask the Fieldfisher team for more details.

The Summer 2022 Diversity Access Scheme is part of the recruitment process for training contracts commencing in 2025. For candidates looking to start their legal career in 2024, please apply directly for a Training Contract via the Early Careers website.

Requirements:

  • Be on track to achieve, or have already received, a 2:1 in any degree discipline
  • Be dedicated to a career in law
  • Be from a background that is underrepresented in the legal profession as listed above

Recruitment process:

  1. Application form
  2. Online strengths assessment
  3. Phone interview
  4. Virtual Assessment Centre

We have designed our application process to be rigorous but fair. We review applications on a rolling basis so would encourage you to apply as early as possible. As with all application processes, there are several stages but Fieldfisher's dedicated Early Careers Team will be on hand throughout the entire process to give you all support you need.

About Fieldfisher: Fieldfisher is a European law firm with market-leading practices in many of the world's most dynamic sectors. We are an exciting, forward-thinking organisation with a particular focus on energy and natural resources, technology, financial services and life sciences.

