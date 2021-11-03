 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Youngsters turn to AI to boost human soft skills

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Youngsters turn to AI to boost human soft skills

DISADVANTAGED youngsters are boosting their chances of success at job interviews by using a Cabinet Office-backed AI programme that teaches them soft skills. 

The tech innovation, funded by Innovate UK, is helping pupils in secondary and further education overhaul their performance during interviews.

Soft skills, such as coming across well in a job interview and knowing how to prepare for them, are often cited as one of the biggest barriers to success for young people from less privileged backgrounds. Nacro Education, a national charity that helps reignite a love of learning amongst disadvantaged pupils aged 14 up, has teamed up with social purpose tech firm A-dapt to revolutionise the way young people present during nail-biting interviews with potential bosses. 

The A-dapt Interview Training Simulator was trialled in two Nacro education centres, Sheffield and Southampton, and took seven months to create. 

Some 50 learners aged 16-19 took part in the month-long pilot, which it is anticipated, will be rolled out across all 14 Nacro learning centres in the months ahead.

Learners are taken through the AI programme in three steps: the first is what to say when asked common questions, the second part covers how to get ready for the interview while the third step is an AI based simulation of an interview.

During the mock interview, learners are filmed answering questions to a pre-recorded video after selecting the type of job they want. Their attention and positivity are monitored and they are ‘nudged’ to look at the camera and the interviewer more and smile.

After using the AI programme, the quality of answers from candidates improved by 54 per cent. Confidence rose by 40 per cent, happiness rose by 48 per cent and engagement was up by 39 per cent. Attention scores increased by 15 per cent while positivity was raised by 22 per cent

Lisa Capper MBE, principal and director of education and skills at Nacro, said:

"The biggest barrier to getting that job or onto a course for most of our students is the interview process itself. They can often find it difficult to answer questions confidently, don’t always have the tools to prepare for an interview and therefore can struggle to stay engaged during the interview process. 

‘’We needed a radical solution to reach all of our learners and get specific and targeted support and feedback, so we turned to tech with an attractive tool for young people to boost what are essentially human qualities. Many interviews are now online so using this tool has added benefits.”

Science alliance tackles skills gaps with new Careers Taskforce
Sector News
A new Careers Taskforce to help combat widening skills gaps in industr
Grime Rap Star Comes On Board To Inspire Next Generation Of Artists
Sector News
An international Grime artist has joined the teaching staff at Derby C
Ban Ki-moon calls on students to challenge global leaders on climate change
Sector News
Former Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, has called on student

Nacro partnered with A-dapt to help create and use the A-dapt Interview Training Simulator with Nacro students in two of its centres. 

Matthew Mayes, co-founder of A-dapt said:

“A-dapt uses AI for good and our mission is to help the disadvantaged in society. We wanted to help Nacro provide a platform that prepares young adults for job interviews, sharpening the learner's self-awareness, boosting their confidence and developing their emotional intelligence, giving them all they need to give their best possible interview.”

Nacro now plans to work with the start-up on a confidence visualisation tool to develop confidence, resilience and trust.

Amber Osborn-Smith, head of quality and curriculum at Nacro, said:

“The project has been a great success and has helped our students to learn what to say in an interview, how to prepare for it and even more importantly, provided them with practice in answering interview questions live in an online simulator. This will help our disadvantaged learners to develop their soft skills and improve their opportunities to do well in the world of work.”

A-dapt is now developing the A-dapt Interview Training Simulator in the education and online training sector, focussing on other soft skill areas: communication, collaboration, critical observation, problem solving and leadership skills. A-dapt will be presenting the product at this year’s Web Summit conference in Lisbon which starts on 1st November.

The soft skills AI format will also be offered to the private sector, with larger organisations poised to benefit from a training programme that can be scaled up whilst also remaining bespoke to the individual employee.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Science alliance tackles skills gaps with new Careers Taskforce
Sector News
A new Careers Taskforce to help combat widening skills gaps in industr
25 years of Santander supporting education, job creation and entrepreneurship
Sector News
#NeverStopLearning - @BancoSantander creates 3,000 grants and a global
Grime Rap Star Comes On Board To Inspire Next Generation Of Artists
Sector News
An international Grime artist has joined the teaching staff at Derby C
Ban Ki-moon calls on students to challenge global leaders on climate change
Sector News
Former Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, has called on student
Oxford International Education Group continues its growth journey, appointing experienced technology leader Colin Tenwick as non-executive chairman
Sector News
Seasoned technology leader Colin Tenwick has been appointed as non-exe
Colleges unite to roll out Visionnaires to help aspiring entrepreneurs start their own business
Sector News
Twelve colleges have united to become founding partners of Visionnaire
World changers: Bristol students head to COP26 climate conference
Sector News
Forty-five @BristolUni students will be in Glasgow for the #COP23 glob
FashionFoundation works closely with Coventry University for the next pop-up at Fargo Village
Sector News
Back again for its third pop-up since the launch in May this year, Fas
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to demo VR training solution at Birmingham NEC
Sector News
An immersive technology (#VR) solution designed to boost training for
Caerphilly Councils major investment into education
Sector News
A staggering sum of £100 million has been invested in schools and edu
COP26: FUTURIST Institute for Sustainable Transformation launched
Sector News
On the second day of the international climate conference #COP26, lead
Borders College Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation ensures communications are ‘Streets Ahead’
Sector News
@BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI

How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 5

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page