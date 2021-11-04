 
LATEST JOB MARKET NEWS REVEALED: Construction and Engineering industries top UK job applications in October

Details
Hits: 204
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It’s well established that job postings are at record high levels and the UK job market is currently candidate led but, the latest job market data for the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library (@CVLibrary), reveals the industries showing the most resilience and which ones are attracting new and active job seekers. 

Latest figures for October reveal the industries with the most applied for jobs in and the sectors with the highest number of new candidate registrations. 

Top Applications in October 2021 by Sector 

  1. Construction 

  1. Engineering 

  1. Administration 

  1. IT/Technical 

  1. Accounting/Financial 

  1. Distribution 

  1. Manufacturing/Surveying 

  1. Education 

  1. Customer Services 

  1. Sales 

New CV Registrations in October 2021 by Sector  

  1. Retail 

  1. Administration 

  1. Customer Services 

  1. Warehouse 

  1. Construction 

  1. Engineering 

  1. Education 

  1. IT/Technical 

  1. Catering and Food Services 

  1. Health and Medical 

Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library comments

“It’s great news for the whole economy, not just the job market to see the construction and engineering industries topping job applications in UK over the last month. These sectors recruit skilled workers and with so much talk of skills shortages, this bodes well for 2022 and beyond. With Christmas approaching fast, to see the highest new CV registrations in the retail sector is also welcome news, providing more supply and demand balance than we’ve seen in recent times.” 

Biggins continues

“Much investment is still needed for recovery and hopefully the Government will be paying close attention to these emerging patterns and invest in training and development programmes accordingly.”   

