 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New opportunity to train online for a career in Social Care

Details
Hits: 230
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today [4 November] a brand-new online course brings an opportunity for anyone to take the first steps into a career in Social Care. ‘Introduction to a Career in Social Care’ is a six-week, part time, online tutor-supported course, and is being delivered by colleges throughout Scotland.

The course introduces students to a career in Social Care, which offers many and varied opportunities. It has been designed for those who enjoy working with people, are compassionate, have a sense of fun and are seeking a new rewarding career helping others live their lives to the full. Participants will be able to work through the learning materials at their own pace, extending their learning through videos and links to further information.

This course is delivered with funding from the National Transition Training Fund from Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council.

James Dunphy, Director of Access, Learning and Outcomes at the Scottish Funding Council, said:

‘This shows how effectively Scotland’s colleges are working together to respond to emerging needs in our society. The development of the course, which has also involved employers and the Scottish Social Services Council, addresses a pressing issue, and will encourage and support people to become part of the future care sector.

‘It also demonstrates the value of the Scottish Government’s National Transition Training Fund and I’m delighted to see how our allocation of the Fund to colleges is already making a difference.’

Anne Campbell, Chair of CDN Care Strategy Steering Group said:

‘I am delighted that the vision, teamwork, dedication and passion of care colleagues from across the college sector has made the design and launch of the Introduction to a Career in Social Care online course a reality.

‘The Social Care sector, in Scotland, continues to face significant workforce challenges – challenges exacerbated by Covid19 and by Brexit. This innovative, sector-wide collaboration, funded by Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council is, I believe, the first of its kind and represents the desire to provide a consistent sector-wide solution to enable those interested in embarking on a career in Social Care to study in a flexible manner. It will thoroughly prepare participants for entry to the Social Care workforce, ready to undertake SVQs; or for further relevant study in college.’

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of CDN said:

‘CDN is delighted to have contributed to this unique learning opportunity for a critical sector. Congratulations to all those involved in designing and delivering this programme, which I’m sure will be hugely impactful across the country.’

Gold status for adi Group as it extends commitment to young futures
Sector News
A leading Midlands-based engineering firm has been recognised for its
DFN PROJECT SEARCH ANNOUNCES STRONG PERFORMANCE DATA DURING THE PANDEMIC
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch), a leading supported employment charit
New scholarship to boost post graduate diversity
Sector News
The new Bristol Masters Scholarship has been set-up to help students f

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gold status for adi Group as it extends commitment to young futures
Sector News
A leading Midlands-based engineering firm has been recognised for its
DFN PROJECT SEARCH ANNOUNCES STRONG PERFORMANCE DATA DURING THE PANDEMIC
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch), a leading supported employment charit
New scholarship to boost post graduate diversity
Sector News
The new Bristol Masters Scholarship has been set-up to help students f
The 5% Club celebrates excellence awarding Bronze, Silver and Gold Membership
Sector News
Today, The 5% Club has announced the award of Bronze, Silver and Gold
Cambridge Regional College offers new online Environmental Sustainability course
Sector News
In October 2021, a brand new, fully online course will be added to the
Race to Zero: COP26 sees UK businesses lead the world in climate change commitments
Sector News
#COP26 - Britain’s largest businesses are leading the way in the
LATEST JOB MARKET NEWS REVEALED: Construction and Engineering industries top UK job applications in October
Sector News
It’s well established that job postings are at record high levels an
Oasis pupils help design new dining halls in makeover project
Sector News
Over this year’s summer holidays, Sodexo (@SodexoGroup) has been wor
Solicitors’ regulator confirms focus on diversity, inclusion and technology
Sector News
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has published its 2021-2022
Scholarship opportunity for MsC Educational Assistive Technology (EduAT) @ University of Dundee
Sector News
The Texthelp Group (@texthelp) offers MSc Educational Assistive Techno
‘Left-behind’ areas missing out on university access and graduate jobs
Sector News
Ex-industrial areas across the North and Midlands, as well as coastal
Barton Peveril Student Receives Commissioner's Commendation
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Tom Hughes (@bartonpeveril)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, A Review of Ofsted's Current Inspection Themes 15 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Effective Leadership and Management to Support Stability and Sustained Good Practice 28 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 28 minutes ago

Effective Leadership and Management to Support Stability...

Overview This webinar will take you through some of the key priorities for FE sector leaders and senior managers during these unprecedented times....

  • Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6239)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page