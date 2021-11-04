 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gold status for adi Group as it extends commitment to young futures

Details
Hits: 186
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
students

A leading Midlands-based engineering firm has been recognised for its work in building young futures with a new award from a government-backed accreditation.

And the badge highlights the firm as one of Britain’s brightest businesses investing in the STEM skills agenda.

Birmingham-headquartered adi Group has received the new Gold Award from The 5% Club, introduced this year as an employer benchmarking programme from the business organisation.

In the inaugural year of the 5% club’s new scheme, adi was one of just 58 employers in the UK who met the Gold Standard, validating the firm’s approach to careers quality, social mobility, diversity and inclusion.

Showcasing those that are excelling at providing a number of ‘earn and learn’ opportunities for young people across a number of industry sectors, adi’s Gold Award is the highest honour bracket, recognising that at least 5% of its 700-strong workforce is made up of apprentices.

“We are delighted to be recognised among Britain’s brightest skills leaders,” said adi Group CEO Alan Lusty.

“adi was born with a commitment to engineer a better future for all, and that begins first with our people. We want to empower them, encourage them to get involved and explain why their job matters.

“Young people will be the ones tasked with engineering the future of tomorrow, so it makes sense for us to offer a vital foothold and a highly rewarding career pathway for their development.

“Our business recognises the potential they hold, and we look forward to continuing to provide a platform that will help Britain’s post-COVID-19 skills fightback.”

The adi Group currently runs two separate apprenticeship platforms for budding young engineers to get involved in.

In September 2016, it launched the UK’s first pre-apprenticeship scheme for 14-16 year olds, revolutionising the future of STEM education in the UK and tackling a nationwide deficit in high-quality apprenticeships.

In the years since its inception, it has offered over 60 skilled spots for young people, with the scheme attracting attention from regional figureheads such as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, prestigious organisations such as the Women’s Engineering Society and even former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The scheme also managed to operate safely throughout the pandemic, offering youngsters skilled placement opportunities, at a time when many firms were pulling the plug through financial difficulties.

Elsewhere, the business also runs its Apprentice Academy, with in-house on the job training designated to building the engineers of tomorrow.

New opportunity to train online for a career in Social Care
Sector News
Today [4 November] a brand-new online course brings an opportunity for
DFN PROJECT SEARCH ANNOUNCES STRONG PERFORMANCE DATA DURING THE PANDEMIC
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch), a leading supported employment charit
New scholarship to boost post graduate diversity
Sector News
The new Bristol Masters Scholarship has been set-up to help students f

“Our two schemes hit key development points,” said adi Group strategic account director James Sopwith.

“Alongside a traditional apprenticeship, we also try to help younger students understand the rewarding career pathways available through engineering, dispelling myths around our industry whilst they are in education.

“We find it helps to laser focus minds, both solidifying our recruitment pipeline as well as giving youngsters a competitive advantage in a tough jobs market later in life.”

Discussing adi’s Gold status honour alongside fellow awardees, Mark Cameron OBE, chief executive at The 5% Club said:

“We set out to create a scheme that recognises the efforts of all those employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes.

“It is fantastic that in these challenging times so many are able to commit to the Employer Audit and to gain the credit for their efforts, and that the majority are striving to expand their schemes over the coming years. Their efforts and achievements are to be applauded.”

The multi-disciplinary adi Group joined The 5% Club in 2016, tying into its strategic recruitment objectives alongside the launch of its innovative pre-apprentice scheme.

Today, the business operates in 12 UK regional locations, with over 700 employees committed to delivering full turnkey solutions to some of the world’s biggest brands.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New opportunity to train online for a career in Social Care
Sector News
Today [4 November] a brand-new online course brings an opportunity for
DFN PROJECT SEARCH ANNOUNCES STRONG PERFORMANCE DATA DURING THE PANDEMIC
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch), a leading supported employment charit
New scholarship to boost post graduate diversity
Sector News
The new Bristol Masters Scholarship has been set-up to help students f
The 5% Club celebrates excellence awarding Bronze, Silver and Gold Membership
Sector News
Today, The 5% Club has announced the award of Bronze, Silver and Gold
Cambridge Regional College offers new online Environmental Sustainability course
Sector News
In October 2021, a brand new, fully online course will be added to the
Race to Zero: COP26 sees UK businesses lead the world in climate change commitments
Sector News
#COP26 - Britain’s largest businesses are leading the way in the
LATEST JOB MARKET NEWS REVEALED: Construction and Engineering industries top UK job applications in October
Sector News
It’s well established that job postings are at record high levels an
Oasis pupils help design new dining halls in makeover project
Sector News
Over this year’s summer holidays, Sodexo (@SodexoGroup) has been wor
Solicitors’ regulator confirms focus on diversity, inclusion and technology
Sector News
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has published its 2021-2022
Scholarship opportunity for MsC Educational Assistive Technology (EduAT) @ University of Dundee
Sector News
The Texthelp Group (@texthelp) offers MSc Educational Assistive Techno
‘Left-behind’ areas missing out on university access and graduate jobs
Sector News
Ex-industrial areas across the North and Midlands, as well as coastal
Barton Peveril Student Receives Commissioner's Commendation
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Tom Hughes (@bartonpeveril)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, A Review of Ofsted's Current Inspection Themes 15 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Effective Leadership and Management to Support Stability and Sustained Good Practice 28 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 29 minutes ago

Effective Leadership and Management to Support Stability...

Overview This webinar will take you through some of the key priorities for FE sector leaders and senior managers during these unprecedented times....

  • Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6239)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page