College showcases project in VocTech livestream

Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) showcases project in VocTech livestream (@UfiTrust) 

Barking & Dagenham College’s Jeanette Griffin joined guests in a special livestream to talk about the challenges facing the health and social care industry. It was also a chance to showcase the new e-care app which has been developed as a way to help upskill carers using digital tools. 

Jeanette who is the Employer Lead, Health & Social Care, at Barking & Dagenham College was invited to take part in Episode 4 of #VocTechFutures in the Health and Social Care Sectors.  A collaborative series of livestreams from FE News and VocTech Trust.  Joining hosts Gavin O’Meara, from FE News and Hilary Stringer, from VocTech Trust they discussed the VocTech issues facing the industry and the ideas that are currently being funded to help the industry in these areas.   

Alongside Care City, Barking & Dagenham College has developed a new app called e-care.  E-care provides domiciliary carers and students with the digital diagnostic tools they need to further their understanding and more easily spot the early signs of ill health in patients.  With case studies and examples, it also provides them with the skills they need to not only use these tools but equip them with the ability to know what to do next, understanding who to call and what information is needed to help get the best results for their patients.  Jeanette explained that in a post-Covid world, this has become even more important and the new e-care app is becoming a great mobile learning device which it is hoped will be rolled out across London soon. 

Jeanette commented:

“I was delighted to be asked to join the livestream.  VocTech is proving such an important part of the health and social care sector and to get a chance to discuss our work with the hosts and other guests was such an honour.  I hope we can inspire others to have the confidence to bring their ideas to life.  Having platforms like these #VocTechFutures talks and the financial support of the likes of Ufi and the VocTech Trust is incredible.  We’re really excited about the future, not just for our own project, but also for the industry as a whole.” 

The livestream can be seen here.

