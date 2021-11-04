 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Wes Streeting MP praises UA92 initiative that tackles educational disadvantage

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Passionate advocate for the fight against educational disadvantage, Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) today visited University Academy 92’s (@UA92MCR) campus to discuss best practice in levelling up across education and find out more about the Make It For Real initiative.

The Shadow Child Poverty Secretary visited the Trafford campus to hear about UA92’s deliberately different approach to higher education and the package, worth £5,000, which he hailed as a shining example of positive action to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds access higher education.

“Having received free school meals as a child, I know how big a difference UA92’s support package will make to students. Initiatives such as Make It For Real help provide young people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to get a university education,” commented Wes.

Kate Green MP, Shadow Education Secretary, joined Wes at the tour to meet UA92 CEO Sara Prowse, Make It For Real influencers and students.

Sara Prowse, UA92 CEO commented:

“It is shocking to think that just 26.3%* of students eligible for free school meals progress to higher education compared to 44.9% of their peers who do not receive free school meals.

“With our vision to make higher education accessible to all, our support package of education essentials is available to young people under 20 who have received free school meals in their last years of school or college. The package includes a free laptop, data for 3 years, travel to UA92, lunch every day for three years and a home starter voucher, and is designed to help these young people think again about higher education by providing them with some of the fundamentals for successful study which are often forgotten costs.”

UA92 is working in partnership with a number of brands to deliver the Make It For Real package. Students eligible for the grant will each receive a Microsoft Surface Pro laptop and unlimited Talk Talk data for three years, Co-op lunch vouchers (five days a week, 52 weeks of the year for the length of their course) £150 Dunelm home vouchers and free travel to get to UA92.

To qualify for the package, students need to currently be in receipt of free school meals or did so in their last year at school or college. The Make It For Real package is available to the current intake of undergraduates applying through UCAS. The campaign will reach all corners of the UK, focusing initial activation through communities in Greater Manchester. For more information on the Make It For Real support package and details how to apply visit www.ua92.ac.uk

National training provider continues impressive growth with acquisition of MPCT
Sector News
National training provider Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve) is d
IMI steers MOT Testers to the â€˜right knowledgeâ€™ to improve chances of passing first time
Sector News
Intuitive questions in IMI (@The_IMI) MOT e-Learning modules help tec
Latest levelling up funds go to less deprived areas as well as Wales and the south
Sector News
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced the

You may also be interested in these articles:

National training provider continues impressive growth with acquisition of MPCT
Sector News
National training provider Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve) is d
IMI steers MOT Testers to the â€˜right knowledgeâ€™ to improve chances of passing first time
Sector News
Intuitive questions in IMI (@The_IMI) MOT e-Learning modules help tec
Westminster City Council launches Innovation Challenge to engage citizens
Sector News
Entries are now open for residents, businesses and visitors to submit
College showcases project in VocTech livestream
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) showcases project in
Dispute at United Colleges Group ends as college agrees deal on contracts
Sector News
A long-running dispute at United Colleges Group (UCG) has ended after
Students take part in inaugural Network Rail: Track to the Future Programme
Sector News
@LordGreyAcademy students gain a unique insight into the work of @Netw
Department of Education announce that care leavers and disadvantaged pupils are to benefit from a Â£126 million investment in new laptops and tablets
Sector News
Birmingham head teacher welcomes funding for an expansion of the Get H
CSOs welcome historic 20+ country-strong commitment to end international oil, gas, and coal finance by end of 2022, say others need to follow
Sector News
Today at #COP26, more than 20 countries and institutions, including th
Bristol student set to race at Paratriathlon World Championships
Sector News
Michael, who races in the PTS4 classification, will take on the worldâ
NAHT comments on widened disadvantage gap at GCSE
Sector News
Commenting as the government releases data on GCSE performance today,
Lord Grey Academy take part in inaugural Network Rail: Track to the Future Programme
Sector News
Lord Grey Academy (@LordGreyAcademy) take part in inaugural Network Ra
Latest levelling up funds go to less deprived areas as well as Wales and the south
Sector News
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Stacey Fletcher
Stacey Fletcher has published a new article: National training provider continues impressive growth with acquisition of MPCT 1 minute ago
Kim Mott
Kim Mott has published a new article: IMI steers MOT Testers to the â€˜right knowledgeâ€™ to improve chances of passing first time 3 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 22 minutes ago

How to implement effective evaluation strategies to...

Overview Evaluation is becoming an increasingly common feature of bidding and procurement rounds, and is a practical tool to improve quality and...

  • Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6239)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page