Leeds Trinity University Journalism student shortlisted for national award

A Journalism student at Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been shortlisted for a national Broadcast Journalism Training Council (BJTC) award.

Tom Heath, who has recently completed his MA in Journalism, has reached the final two in the Best Radio News Report category for his project ‘Bradford City Fire Anniversary’ at the 2021 BJTC Student Journalism Awards.

The BJTC received almost 200 entries for the national student awards from over 50 of its industry-accredited courses, which includes MA Journalism at Leeds Trinity University.

Tom’s radio news report was based on the devastating Bradford City Fire which happened at the Valley Parade Stadium during a match between Bradford City and Lincoln City on Saturday 11 May 1985, killing 56 spectators and injuring at least 265.

The package was produced during a ‘radio newsday’ which all MA Journalism students at Leeds Trinity University complete as part of their course to gain practical experience of working to a deadline.

Tom’s shortlisted news report was broadcast on the University’s Yorkshire Voice website to coincide with the anniversary of the fire.

Jenny Kean, MA Journalism Course Leader, nominated Tom for the award. She said:

“We are delighted that Tom’s radio piece on the anniversary of the Bradford City fire has reached the final two in his category.

“Tom created a really moving package that conveys the emotion of the moment, but also how the community continues to come together to remember such a tragic event.

“Getting through to the final two in his category is a tribute to his radio skills and shows how our course can produce professional standard journalists.”

Tom said: “I’m delighted to have been shortlisted for a BJTC award. As a football fan, the tragedy at Valley Parade is an event that is deeply important to me, so to have received a nomination for this work means the world.

“I’d love to go on and win it, but just being able to hopefully raise awareness about what happened at Valley Parade on that terrible day is reward enough.”

The BJTC Awards 2021 will be held virtually on Monday 8 November.

For more information about the MA Journalism course, visit the Leeds Trinity University website.

