 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Institute leading way with green skills in drive to net zero

Details
Hits: 46
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) is transforming skills training to help our nation meet its net zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

The COP26 summit, taking place over two weeks in Glasgow, is bringing world leaders together to agree solutions to the global climate crisis.

The focus today (Friday) on ‘Youth and Public Empowerment’ will draw attention to how the next generation will be trained for 2 million green jobs the government plans to create by 2030.

The Institute is 100 per cent committed to delivering world class skills training to support the emerging green economy and encourage more environmentally friendly working practices.

We launched the Green Apprenticeships Advisory Panel (GAAP) in March this year to look at what current apprenticeships need adapting, so they better-support the fight against climate change, and which new ones are needed.

The panel have already identified 44 current apprenticeships that support green careers - ranging from environmental practitioners, to countryside rangers, and smart home technicians. Many more will follow as we work closely with employers to review the full range of apprenticeships we have. 

The Institute has also launched a sustainability framework. It is a vital guide to ensure employers, who design apprenticeships with support from the Institute, consider how every apprenticeship can contribute to climate change goals. We will follow a similar approach to making all technical education greener, as our influence extends, pending passage of the Skills and Post 16 Education Bill. 

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said:

“It’s so important that we drastically cut carbon emissions and curb the catastrophic effects of climate change. COP26 is doing a brilliant job of focusing minds and firming-up commitments that will force all areas of our economy to work in more environmentally friendly ways. The Institute will do everything in our power to ensure the right training is in place to support the emerging green economy and help our nation hit its net zero target.”

Leading environmentalist Judy Ling Wong, who chairs the GAAP and is Honorary President of Black Environment Network, said:

National training provider continues impressive growth with acquisition of MPCT
Sector News
National training provider Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve) is d
University of Kent selects architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios for new creative space in Medway
Sector News
The University of Kentâ€™s Institute of Cultural and Creative Industri
New Automation and AI Tech to Match Students with Work Placements
Sector News
The future of work placements: How smart portals are helping students

“The impact of the wave of new green jobs and apprenticeships will be vital to meeting the UK’s net zero carbon emissions target by 2050. It goes way beyond that too, offering transformative opportunity for societal concerns such as levelling up and building diversity, equality and inclusion. It will move us all towards the greener future that we want and need.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

COP26: Taking small, practical steps to protect our planet
Sector News
As #COP26 continues in Glasgow, @SLCComms reflect on the organisationâ
National training provider continues impressive growth with acquisition of MPCT
Sector News
National training provider Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve) is d
University of Kent selects architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios for new creative space in Medway
Sector News
The University of Kentâ€™s Institute of Cultural and Creative Industri
New Automation and AI Tech to Match Students with Work Placements
Sector News
The future of work placements: How smart portals are helping students
IMI steers MOT Testers to the â€˜right knowledgeâ€™ to improve chances of passing first time
Sector News
Intuitive questions in IMI (@The_IMI) MOT e-Learning modules help tec
CSOs welcome historic 20+ country-strong commitment to end international oil, gas, and coal finance by end of 2022, say others need to follow
Sector News
Today at #COP26, more than 20 countries and institutions, including th
Bristol student set to race at Paratriathlon World Championships
Sector News
Michael, who races in the PTS4 classification, will take on the worldâ
NAHT comments on widened disadvantage gap at GCSE
Sector News
Commenting as the government releases data on GCSE performance today,
Lord Grey Academy take part in inaugural Network Rail: Track to the Future Programme
Sector News
Lord Grey Academy (@LordGreyAcademy) take part in inaugural Network Ra
School leaders cannot ignore the growing pupil voice on climate change
Sector News
Commenting as Secretary of State for Education @NadhimZahawi announces
Wes Streeting MP praises UA92 initiative that tackles educational disadvantage
Sector News
Passionate advocate for the fight against educational disadvantage, We
Latest levelling up funds go to less deprived areas as well as Wales and the south
Sector News
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 7 minutes ago

#COP26 Student & Public Empowerment at Borders College

#COP26 Student & Public Empowerment at Borders...

@BordersCollege Studentsâ€™ Association has an ambition to ensure that the students at Borders College have an understanding of what the aims and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 8 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition: Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (â€¦
View Original Tweet

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 15 hours

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6241)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page