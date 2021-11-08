 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial and Cyprus launch new space partnership to inspire next generation

Details
Hits: 75
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Imperial and the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) have launched a new partnership to inspire the next generation of space scientists.

The partnership, led by Imperial's Space Lab and the CSEO, will help educate and train young people in space science to boost the space workforce. It will also explore ways to further research and innovation in the field.

The Space Lab and CSEO will work together to improve space science skills and education for young students through various programmes and initiatives. The collaboration will also see Imperial and the CSEO cooperate as partners in national and international research programmes and engaging space industries and research communities in this work.

Speaking at an event to launch the partnership, Imperial’s Provost, Professor Ian Walmsley, said:

"It's a delight to celebrate the conjunction between CSEO and Imperial's Space Lab. Imperial remains a global institution and it's a really important time for Imperial to be forging links with our friends across the science and research communities of Europe. I look forward to seeing the many exciting projects that CSEO and Space Lab initiate in the coming months."

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, Director of Imperial's Space Lab, said:

"The aim of Space Lab is to bring together all of Imperial's space-related research under one roof and act as a lens to try and magnify Imperial's impact in the world. I'm incredibly excited at this new partnership between Imperial and the CSEO and is hopefully the first step in a long voyage of discovery."

CSEO president
CSEO President George Danos (centre) signs the new partnership alongside Mayor of Nicosia, Mr Constantinos Yiorkadjis (right)

George A. Danos, President, Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) and an Imperial alumnus (Computing and Electrical Engineering, 1993) said:

"I am delighted that we are signing the agreement with Imperial College London, a research and educational leader in space technologies and engineering. As a graduate of Imperial the joy for me today is double. Via this partnership we are committed to jointly spread space education, capacity building, and stimulate innovation, resulting in strong engagement of young scientists-to-be in STEM and space sciences.

"We aim to seed the next generation of scientists and engineers, that will make the next big discoveries in space, and drive the next space exploration wave of missions into our solar system and beyond. Cyprus' location in the crossroads between three continents and CSEO's strong regional role, provide a strategic advantage to act as a bridge to the region and emerging countries, for our joined goals."

3D illustration of Mars landscape
CSEO recently received European funding to develop a X-Ray instrument to date rock samples from Mars. (Pictured, 3D illustration of Mars landscape)

The Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis said:

 "In Nicosia, one of our targets is to create the environment for a knowledge-based economy and this partnership fits right into this strategy. This endeavour will help rejuvenate the area and bring together all communities of Cyprus through science."

Students Shape Solutions To Net Zero At â€˜schools Copâ€™
Sector News
Young peopleâ€™s voices to be heard by decision makers after nationwid
Barnsley College celebrates one year of T Levels
Sector News
One year on from launching the new T Level qualifications, Barnsley Co
UK remains top destination for international students + healthcare applications triple
Sector News
Healthcare courses experienced the highest growth with the number of a

Dr. David Reggio, Senior Advisor at the CSEO, said:

"CSEO’s founding ethos is to pioneer research, skills, and capacity building by bridging nations, organisations, industries, and minds. The strategic alliance between Imperial College Space Lab and CSEO will define new, informative ways of innovating through space exploration: new ways of up-skilling and re-skilling the workforce; new pathways and programmes that can increase global participation and preparedness, and new forms of social and community outreach that continue to make learning, research and discovery inclusive, accessible, exciting, and meaningful."

Imperial’s Space Lab is a multidisciplinary network of excellence for all space-related activities at the College.

CSEO has more than 1,000 registered researchers, scientists, educators and volunteers and hosted the prestigious NASA SpaceApps Challenge and the first online global moon village workshop. CSEO recently received European funding to develop a compact, X-Ray instrument capable of dating Martian soil and rock samples.

Imperial and Cyprus

Imperial has strong connections in Cyprus, including a growing alumni community of more than 1,200, and dozens of Cypriot academics and students at the College.

Imperial's research collaborations in Cyprus include the KIOS Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence, which works on critical infrastructure systems and has expanded its work, looking at pandemic preparedness and management infrastructure, and other related challenges. As a result of this expanded collaboration. Imperial and the University of Cyprus have signed a MoU this year to strengthen research and education collaborations across all areas of science.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students Shape Solutions To Net Zero At ‘schools Cop’
Sector News
Young people’s voices to be heard by decision makers after nationwid
Barnsley College celebrates one year of T Levels
Sector News
One year on from launching the new T Level qualifications, Barnsley Co
North Wales college to host WorldSkills UK finals
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) is to host a series of WorldSkills final
Konica Minolta brings benefits of Intelligent Video for schools to The Education People Show 2021
Sector News
Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd (@KonicaMinoltaGB) will be
Exact Editions Partners with JISC on a New Deal for Further Education Colleges
Sector News
Exact Editions (@exacteditions) Partners with Jisc (@Jisc) on a New De
BHS Award For DCG Head
Sector News
Derby College Group’s (@derbycollege) Head of Land-based curriculum
UK remains top destination for international students + healthcare applications triple
Sector News
Healthcare courses experienced the highest growth with the number of a
Young people want employers to explain their commitments to the environment
Sector News
New research has revealed the impact that climate change is having on
CMI appoints Anthony Painter as new Director of Policy & External Affairs
Sector News
Strategic appointment sees CMI (@cmi_managers) further strengthen its
Every state school student in Wales to access work experience through new national partnership - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sector News
Careers Wales (@CareersWales) partners with Speakers for Schools (@spe
Launch of £6.1m fund to connect local support for young people
Sector News
Youth Futures Foundation (@YF_Foundation) launches its latest multi-m
Pathways website picks up national digital award
Sector News
A website, created in partnership between colleges and universities fr

#AntiRacismInAction : West Midlands | Episode 6

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Louise
Louise has published a new article: Students Shape Solutions To Net Zero At ‘schools Cop’ 31 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 34 minutes ago

RT @BradtGuides: Kick back and relax with an overnight stay at this Grade II-listed Jacobethan hotel. Historical on the outside, the brigh…
View Original Tweet

Strategic Development Network (SDN) - updated event, 3-part webinar series: Delivering training in a hybrid world – techniques and technology (Starting 9 Dec) 1 hour 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6244)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page