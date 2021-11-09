 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Estonian personalised education platform Mentornaut raises €200,000 and expands to Kenya

Details
Hits: 90
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mentornaut Team

Mentornaut, an online tutoring platform, announces a €200,000 investment round led by the Estonian Business Angels Network EstBAN. The service is launching in Kenya to increase inclusion in personalised education.

 

Mentornaut counts Superangel, United Angels VC and a list of EdTech advocates like Bolt co-founder Martin Villig, IT-visionary Linnar Viik and Clanbeat co-founder Kadri Tuisk among its investors. Mentornaut is developing an online learning platform that connects K-12 students with a vast range of verified private tutors in local education systems to help bridge knowledge gaps and support students in achieving their maximum potential in school.

 

“Superangel backs ambitious, forward-looking founders building a better world. Mentornaut’s bold vision of empowering local education systems is impressive. Personalised education for kids in Africa is still largely unaddressed but necessary to build better societies and economies,” said Veljo Otsason, founding partner at Superangel and an early investor in tech companies like Bolt, Veriff, Starship and Monese

 

Co-founder and CEO Markus Meresma founded the company with Gregor Mändma in 2020 when lockdown restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic brought 1.5 billion children around the world into remote learning. As distance and remote learning becomes more common globally, parents are becoming increasingly open to private tutoring to help their children overcome learning gaps. The market is expected to reach $202 billion by 2026.

 

Since its launch in Estonia last year, Mentornaut has seen 2,500 private lessons booked on its platform, which stands out by offering a full service – from bookings to payments – and is heralded by its many users. “We have seen massively positive feedback from our clients who have rediscovered the fun in learning, thanks to our wide range of private tutors,” said Meresma.

 

The company launched in Kenya, where tutor onboarding produced 120+ sign-up requests in the first few hours. In Africa, the average pupil-to-teacher ratio in primary schools is extremely high at 42:1, resulting in the need for private supplementary tutoring. Mentornaut uses a proactive approach to grow its body of tutors with students, schoolteachers, and experienced private tutors brought on board to increase diversity and help more people get affordable access to personalised learning. 

 

The new funding will be used for the further automation of the platform to streamline personalised education for parents, children, and private tutors across Africa and Eastern Europe. The company's long-term vision is to create a personalised learning system to shape the emergence of personal learning pathways and support studies in general education schools.

83% of the UKâ€™s most popular jobs have a gender pay gap
Sector News
Analysis by CIPHR (@CIPHRHRSoftware) reveals that eight out of ten of
Rural Skills department builds on community and business partnerships
Sector News
@BordersCollege delivers sector-leading rural skills training to a wid
NAHT comments on new TUC data for â€˜disability pay gap dayâ€™
Sector News
Commenting as the TUC release new data showing the impact of the pande

You may also be interested in these articles:

83% of the UK’s most popular jobs have a gender pay gap
Sector News
Analysis by CIPHR (@CIPHRHRSoftware) reveals that eight out of ten of
Rural Skills department builds on community and business partnerships
Sector News
@BordersCollege delivers sector-leading rural skills training to a wid
Boost for North East entrepreneurs as Newcastle College launches Synergy Hub
Sector News
A new North East hub designed to encourage collaboration between educa
Jisc's 2019 cyber security survey now open
Sector News
This year’s cyber security posture survey is now live and we’d lik
Nicola Dandridge to leave OfS in April 2022
Sector News
Nicola Dandridge, the chief executive of the Office for Students (@Off
Science and innovation critical to climate change solutions
Sector News
Science and Innovation Day at #COP26 sees the announcement of new init
NAHT comments on new TUC data for ‘disability pay gap day’
Sector News
Commenting as the TUC release new data showing the impact of the pande
Construction Traineeship Programme introduced at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
November 2021 will see the launch of a Traineeship Programme in Constr
Sunlight launches
Sector News
On Friday, 5 November, ten young engineers officially started their 18
Gower College Swansea’s music students take Fringe Festival by storm
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea’s Music Production and Performance students re
Bradford College achieves Investors in Diversity standard
Sector News
@BradfordCollege has achieved a major milestone in its equality, diver
New Teaching Facilities As More People Enter Post-16 Education
Sector News
Teaching facilities across England will be extended and transformed fo

Green Skills #FutureOfAssessment | Episode 6

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 minutes ago

RT @LearnWorkUK: "My vision of the lifelong learning century is where learning as an adult is the norm, whether out of interest, to aid a c…
View Original Tweet

Emma-Louise Jones
Emma-Louise Jones has published a new article: 83% of the UK’s most popular jobs have a gender pay gap 43 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Rural Skills department builds on community and business partnerships 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6245)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page