Young people invited to get involved in Lords climate change work

Peers have launched a search for students to work with and advise them on scrutinising government policies on climate change and the environment (@UKHouseofLords).

Schools and colleges across Britain can apply to join a one-year pilot youth engagement programme being set up by the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee.

Students from schools picked to take part will join virtual meetings with the committee to talk about its work and inquiries, with student representatives having the chance to meet members online to air their views about question and answer sessions with ministers and other witnesses, and about what they think the committee should ask the government or consider as it prepares reports.

Under the scheme schools would hold special lessons for pupils about the committee’s work aided by information packs from the House of Lords and the committee will read written feedback from students.

Committee chair Baroness Parminter plans to visit each of the schools involved.

Baroness Parminter said:

“Climate change is about all our futures but especially children’s so it’s really important that we talk to and listen to them.

“My committee wants to gather the views of young people and to involve them in our work holding the government to account.”

More information is at Applications open for schools to take part in youth engagement programme.

