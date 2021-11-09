 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

MK College Group wins £3 million bid for new buildings

Details
Hits: 117
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Milton Keynes College Group (@MKcollege) has been awarded a grant of more than £3 million to construct new buildings on its Chaffron Way campus to help cope with a predicted increase in student numbers.

The money will be spent on extending, refurbishing and repurposing college buildings for the Engineering and Construction departments and has come from the government’s new Post-16 Capacity Fund.

The extra space is needed as a result of the growth of the city.  By 2024 it’s predicted that there will be 700 more young people finishing their GCSEs 4 than today.  It’s also evidence of the Group’s increasing popularity among students, growing numbers of whom are now opting for Further Education rather than sixth form.  More and more are being attracted by the career opportunities on offer from T-Levels, apprenticeships and the highly prized digital courses taught at the South Central Institute of Technology.

Liana Sinclair is the Group Head of Estates and she says,

“The success of this bid is a real vote of confidence in Milton Keynes College Group by the Department for Education as by no means every college around the country that applied has been awarded the money they wanted.  In recent years we’ve had to limit the number of students we can accept onto Engineering & Construction courses because of the sheer lack of space in our classrooms and our workshops with their industry standard equipment.  What’s more, the refurbished buildings will be developed to very high standards in terms of their sustainability and will be on a par with the top 25% of such premises in the country.  In the longer term the availability of increased workshop space will enable Milton Keynes College Group to develop a new curriculum which develops and adapts skills with an environmental and sustainability focus.”

The news comes within days of the announcement of a new partnership with construction company, Careys to provide groundworker apprenticeships to local students.  Delivery of the apprenticeship will be carried out from the Careys Milton Keynes office, which under the terms of the partnership has become a joint Careys and Milton Keynes College Group campus.  The College will take over the ground floor of the building, where the meeting rooms and open-plan environment provide space for classroom-based learning, with all practically based work carried out in the yard area at the rear of the building. 

FE colleges failing blind and partially sighted students
Sector News
All further education (FE) colleges are legally obliged to develop acc
State of digital transformation across HigherED and future learning strategies
Sector News
D2L (@D2L_EMEA) Study Reveals Positive Attitudes Towards Edtech And Di
Metro Bank apprentices share experience as more than half of UK workers want a career change
Sector News
Appentices â€“ From Acorns To Oak TreesHow humble beginnings can grow

Liana says,

“There is a significant shortage of skills in the area in the engineering and construction sectors and these two announcements will put the Milton Keynes College Group at the forefront of the struggle to meet that demand.  Young people are realising that there are some great careers to be had in the sectors and that this is the place to come to take those first steps towards them.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE colleges failing blind and partially sighted students
Sector News
All further education (FE) colleges are legally obliged to develop acc
State of digital transformation across HigherED and future learning strategies
Sector News
D2L (@D2L_EMEA) Study Reveals Positive Attitudes Towards Edtech And Di
Metro Bank apprentices share experience as more than half of UK workers want a career change
Sector News
Appentices – From Acorns To Oak TreesHow humble beginnings can grow
Libraries across every Irish county to benefit from new digital tech to help boost reading and literacy
Sector News
Libraries across every county of Ireland are set to benefit from the r
Value of FE practitioner research highlighted by new anthology
Sector News
A new Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) anthology of
Young people invited to get involved in Lords climate change work
Sector News
Peers have launched a search for students to work with and advise them
New partnership will help business owners gain the skills, confidence and knowledge they need to use tech tools to grow their businesses
Sector News
New research from @Dropbox and Enterprise Nation (@E_Nation) reveals t
Young people across West Yorkshire challenged to drive future of greener travel
Sector News
Bus operators Arriva (@ArrivaGroup), First and Transdev and the West Y
83% of the UK’s most popular jobs have a gender pay gap
Sector News
Analysis by CIPHR (@CIPHRHRSoftware) reveals that eight out of ten of
Training for School Led Tutoring opens today as part of National Tutoring Programme
Sector News
Expert training for tutors available to schools through School Led Tut
Rural Skills department builds on community and business partnerships
Sector News
@BordersCollege delivers sector-leading rural skills training to a wid
Science and innovation critical to climate change solutions
Sector News
Science and Innovation Day at #COP26 sees the announcement of new init

Green Skills #FutureOfAssessment | Episode 6

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 17 minutes ago

Take your business to the next level with Help to Grow

Take your business to the next level with Help...

Take your business to the next level with Help to Grow.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 17 minutes ago

FE colleges failing blind and partially sighted students: All further education (FE) colleges are legally obliged t… https://t.co/8eWy6hsGZ2
View Original Tweet

Thomas Pocklington Trust
Thomas Pocklington Trust has published a new article: FE colleges failing blind and partially sighted students 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6246)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page