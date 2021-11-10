 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial College’s commitment to action recognised with Race Equality Charter award

Details
Hits: 154
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ImperialCollege has been granted Bronze status by @AdvanceHE’s Race Equality Charter 

The five-year award recognises Imperial’s work and commitment to improve the representation, progression and success of minority ethnic staff and students and address racial inequality.

"We have a long road ahead of us and a lot to learn, reflect on and change in order for our minoritised community to see and feel positive changes." Anique VarleighCo-chair, Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team

The Race Equality Charter (REC) provides a framework for universities to self-assess and identify institutional and cultural barriers for minority ethnic staff and students. Member institutions develop initiatives and solutions for action as they apply for an award. There are currently 82 institutional REC members and 19 Bronze awards.

The application for the Bronze award was a College-wide effort led by the Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team (REC SAT) co-chaired by Professor Stephen Curry, Assistant Provost (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion), and Anique Varleigh, Head of Examinations and Assessment at Imperial College Business School.

Professor Curry said: “The work undertaken to get us to this point has been an important learning curve. But it’s our actions that will count.

“We have taken many positive steps to foster a diverse and inclusive environment at Imperial, but this process has shown that there is still much to do. We will continue to listen to our community to improve the experiences of minority ethnic staff and students.”

Imperial became a member of Advance HE’s REC in 2018. Since then, the College has worked towards the REC application, digesting and discussing student and staff data to address racial inequalities at Imperial.

Anique Varleigh said: “Achieving Bronze status by the Race Equality Charter is a proud moment for the College and cements our collective commitment to make a meaningful difference to all members of our Imperial Community.

“We have a long road ahead of us and a lot to learn, reflect on and change in order for our minoritised community to see and feel positive changes.”

An extensive look at the College

Following a wide consultation, the REC SAT was formed to include students, academic, professional, technical and operational staff from different grades and career points.

Since November 2018, the REC SAT has met regularly to discuss the College’s efforts to improve racial inequality.

The members took an extensive look at the demographics and experiences of the College’s minority ethnic staff and students through focus groups across the College and a survey, which received over 1,500 responses.

Institute of Hospitality announce Future Forum to tackle diversity and inclusion
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced it has established it
Government spending on further education still short of pre-2010 levels
Sector News
The Governmentâ€™s funding package for post-16 education and skills, a
COP 26: Everything you need to know about the departmentâ€™s quest to put climate change at the heart of education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/09/cop-26-everything-you-need

Data was gathered and analysed on various areas of the College ranging from staff promotions, pay gaps, staff and student recruitment, student degree awards rates by ethnicity and student destinations after completing their degree.

These processes highlighted concerns from staff and students including the lack of minority ethnic representation in leadership positions and across the student community, particularly Black academics and students, and a need for greater awareness of the issues of race and racism and the procedures for reporting and dealing with racial harassment.

Staff also expressed a need for greater transparency around recruitment, promotion and appraisals. Students were concerned that there was not enough awareness about the mental wellbeing of minority ethnic students.

Head of Imperial’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Centre, Kani Kamara said: “The REC SAT undertook the considerable task of understanding the range of views and experiences of staff and students on racial equality. These insights are valuable in telling us where we need to improve and the steps that now need to be taken to creating a better culture at Imperial.”

Taking action

After gathering the key findings from the REC SAT’s assessment, Imperial has now committed to addressing these issues through an Action Plan for the next five years. The Action Plan was developed in discussion with various parts of the College including, faculties, departments, the Provost’s and President’s boards and Imperial’s support services.

The College will focus on making progress in three main areas:

  • organisation and culture
  • the staff pipeline and experience
  • the student pipeline and experience

"Those voices are now looking for action and for the College to honour the commitments outlined in the plan and for all of us to do our part to build an inclusive culture at Imperial." Desmond Samuel Co-chair, Imperial As One

The Action Plan includes an annual review of all equality, diversity and inclusion related activities and commitments to improve recruitment and career progression of underrepresented staff.

The College hopes to provide minority ethnic students with an improved experience through initiatives such as a cross-departmental mentoring scheme for PhD students and working with students to ensure that Imperial’s curriculum incorporates an awareness of the social and historical impacts of racism that have shaped STEM subjects.

To address the concerns of minority ethnic staff, the College has committed to increasing representation on the College Council, increasing the ethnic diversity on appointment panels, and establishing a mentoring programme to prepare minority staff for senior roles.

Desmond Samuel, co-chair of Imperial As One, the College’s staff network for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Staff said:

“The brave, sometimes harrowing stories and experiences shared by staff and students at the College during the REC process have led to the publication of the REC Action Plan.

“Those voices are now looking for action and for the College to honour the commitments outlined in the plan and for all of us to do our part to build an inclusive culture at Imperial.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute of Hospitality announce Future Forum to tackle diversity and inclusion
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced it has established it
Government spending on further education still short of pre-2010 levels
Sector News
The Government’s funding package for post-16 education and skills, a
Leading art and design college LCCA opens its campus in London, Tower Hill with its “Wellness and Flourishing” event
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) has opened its new campu
University of Birmingham launches scholarships to boost skills and secure jobs in technology
Sector News
The University of Birmingham is to offer hundreds of scholarships to u
Work to develop new employment site in Bridgend complete
Sector News
Work to develop a strategic employment site in Bridgend, providing a s
Digital Workspace becomes top IT priority for education sector, Softcat report reveals
Sector News
The findings of @Softcat’s annual Business Technology Priorities Rep
Plymouth College of Art to open ‘Bodies in Space’ in MIRROR
Sector News
@PlymouthArt - A group exhibition curated by Ben Borthwick at MIRROR
OfS reports significant increase in universities signing up to IHRA definition of antisemitism
Sector News
A total of 95 universities have signed up, which represents a signific
COP 26: Everything you need to know about the department’s quest to put climate change at the heart of education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/09/cop-26-everything-you-need
Regional Learner Passport Partnership pathways website picks up national award
Sector News
#DigiTransform21 - A website, created in partnership between colleges
Business schools need to improve classroom diversity says new report
Sector News
The Graduate Management Admission Council's (@GMACUpdates), latest Glo
Why the U.S. is a Magnet for Postgrad Students
Sector News
Today, there is plenty of talk about flexible education, hybrid study

VocTech in Rural Applications #VocTechFutures Episode 6

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page