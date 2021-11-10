 
IRIS Software Group and School Business Services join forces to transform education with revolutionary new schools MIS cloud software IRIS Ed:gen

Simon Freeman, MD for Education, IRIS Software Groups

IRIS Software Group (@IRISEducation_) and School Business Services (SBS) are today announcing a new partnership which will enable SBS’ school and trust customers to take advantage of the fully integrated IRIS Ed:gen suite alongside its essential on-the-ground, local support.

Schools and MATs can be equipped with the best software, but those using it every day need specialist training and support so they can maximise efficiency and enhance educational outcomes.

Building on their existing relationship, IRIS and SBS will provide schools and trusts with both the tools and support required so educators can spot issues and opportunities, act quickly, step in at the point of need, and create the best possible outcomes for all pupils.

SBS and IRIS have already partnered on IRIS Financial Planner (IFP), with customers successfully using this school budgeting system that links seamlessly to IRIS Financials.

IRIS Ed:gen provides schools and trusts with real-time intelligence so they can make quick decisions and have the bandwidth to focus on what matters most – teaching.

Through seamless back-end integration, data from across the schools and trusts can be synchronised at the touch of a button, instantly integrating expenses, payroll and other finances into the finance system, removing the need for manual input. Providing a significant time saver and the key to disseminating accurate, near real-time information within the school environment.

Simon Freeman, MD for Education, IRIS Software Groups, says,

“At IRIS, we know educators care about one thing – improving the life chances of every student they teach. To keep this laser focus, they not only need integrated software that gives them real-time intelligence, but also the right support and training on how to extract the most value from the software.

“SBS is a long-term partner, and the decision to extend our partnership further is an important strategic one for IRIS Education. By collaborating even more closely with such a like-minded partner, we can ensure longevity and long-term success to schools and MATs.”

Leyla Tovey, MD at School Business Services comments,

“At SBS, we believe in offering our customers the best choice of software. IRIS Ed:gen truly is the game changing MIS software for schools, a best-of-breed integrated solution that covers the school day from lights on to lights off. This extension of our relationship is exciting for schools and can only result in the most user-friendly and empowering application of data analysis and reporting, from attendance, assessment through to attainment - more bandwidth and time to focus on improving the life chances of every student.”

