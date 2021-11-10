 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

4 Things Every College Student Should Know About Money

Details
Hits: 149
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

When students go off to college, they might not know a lot about certain valuable life skills. Although the traditional college subjects are also valuable, there really needs to be a course in life skills, including learning about money.

  1. Savings

The best way for teenagers to learn about money is either at home or in high school. Unfortunately, that rarely happens. Students might be told to open a savings account and put away money for college if they have a part-time job. Other than that, money is not talked about nearly enough considering that students' whole future lifestyle depends on how they handle it.

Since saving accounts currently offer such poor interest rates, it's best to learn about other places to put money where it will grow. The truth is that everyone needs to learn about finances especially considering that there are approximately 24.3 million forgotten 401(k)s. That means that many people just aren't paying that much attention to their money.

  1. Investments

Although some will say they don't make enough to spare anything, regularly contributing even small amounts to an investment account will add up over the years. Very few colleges offer courses in investments and finances unless the student is majoring in business.  

Most investments aren't for quick monetary gains but are meant to grow over years, even decades. The late teens and early twenties are the perfect times to learn about investing and to start contributing. If they don't learn how to invest at home or in college, they can take an online course. There are even some finance games that make learning fun.

  1. Credit Cards

Credit card companies prey on the young by pushing cards on freshmen the first week they arrive at school. This will be the first credit card for many and hopefully, someone has explained how the best thing is to pay off the balance each month and leave the extra available credit for an emergency instead of maxing the card out right away.

It's a big temptation to spend all of the available credit but the grim reality on the day payment is due will be that if they only pay the minimum due, most of it goes to interest and they still can't use the card for future purchases.

  1. Retirement

College students should learn about retirement plans and 401(k)s before they even land their first full-time job. The importance of saving for the future usually escapes people in their teens and twenties since retirement feels very far away.

UK job vacancies surpass one million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but many job seekers still need support.
Sector News
No one wants to find themselves in a position where they are unexpecte
Students contest food and farming contest at leading land-based college
Sector News
After a fiercely contested competition between five UK secondary schoo
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-

Social Security has an uncertain future and usually doesn't pay enough for a retiree to live on. Pensions have pretty much gone by the wayside except for government work. Contributing to a 401(k) starting with their first job is the way to go. Most employers also contribute each month as long as the employee does as well.

Learning about money as soon as possible is the best way to plan for the future and to live a worry-free life.

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK job vacancies surpass one million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but many job seekers still need support.
Sector News
No one wants to find themselves in a position where they are unexpecte
Students contest food and farming contest at leading land-based college
Sector News
After a fiercely contested competition between five UK secondary schoo
What you need to know about Holocaust education
Sector News
This week the Education Secretary visited Auschwitz-Birkenau to discus
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-
CSR job vacancies jump by 74% as companies pledge to fight climate change
Sector News
The number of CSR-related job roles advertised this year has increased
Angelina Jolie to address youth from all around the world at the 2021 Young Activists Summit
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children
techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills
Sector News
@PracticeLabs becomes member of @techUK Practice Labs; the innovative
Humanising the Workplace Starts with YOU
Sector News
Go1 believes empathy and understanding from senior leaders through to
NWSLC STUDENTS REACH NATIONAL FOUNDATION SKILLS FINALS
Sector News
Eleven talented students from NWSLC (@nwslc_official) have reached the
Introducing virtual ad course for young talent, ‘The AD-Cademy’
Sector News
The free virtual course from Brixton Finishing School (@BrixtonFSchool
Celebrating the success of our higher education students
Sector News
Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher educat
IRIS Software Group and School Business Services join forces to transform education with revolutionary new schools MIS cloud software IRIS Ed:gen
Sector News
IRIS Software Group (@IRISEducation_) and School Business Services (SB

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 4 Things Every College Student Should Know About Money 30 minutes ago
Futures
Futures has published a new article: UK job vacancies surpass one million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but many job seekers still need support. 30 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 32 minutes ago

#FreedomToTeach - Introducing Symphony Classroom by Merlyn Mind

#FreedomToTeach - Introducing Symphony Classroom...

Meet Merlyn, the digital assistant for teachers. Merlyn helps you quickly and naturally control classroom technology, so you have more time to focus...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6252)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page