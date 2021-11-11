 
The first Level 5 Coaching Professional Learner completes their End-Point Assessment in the UK.

Details
Gavin Evans, Chief Executive at Future, Barking and Dagenham Youth Zone, which is part of the OnSide Network, a National Charity, is the first apprentice to successfully complete their Coaching Professional Level 5 apprenticeship, delivered through Instep UK.

Debbie Wright, Director of HR at OnSide, says,

“We strongly believe in investing in our people. As part of the OnSide Talent Academy, we decided to launch the Coaching Professional L5 Programme. We are pleased that it has equipped many of our staff with the skills to empower their teams and enhance performance.

"It’s been a challenging programme, but it has enabled us to lay the groundwork to build a supportive coaching culture and unlock potential. We are extremely proud of Gavin and all of the delegates who have invested time and energy into their own development as coaches.”

In October 2021, National EPA (NEPA) successfully carried out Gavin’s End-Point Assessment for Coaching Professional Level 5.

Tracey Kybert, the Independent End Point Assessor and experienced Coach commented,

“I was thrilled to have undertaken the very first EPA for the Coaching Professional Standard.  I hope that this standard will give coaching the kudos it deserves and that coaching skills will now be attributed to improved organisational performance.”

Following the success of the Coaching Professional EPA, Julie Stean from Instep states

“This is such a fantastic outcome for Gavin, OnSide, Instep UK and of course NEPA.  The support NEPA gave us in ensuring we were providing a robust approach to the learning given, and preparation to the end point assessment is nothing but exemplary. 

"Thank you to all at NEPA in supporting us to develop Gavin and the rest of the cohort, that are currently going through their EPA now.  Since the qualification became available, Instep has registered over 400 learners across 45 employers.

"We are looking forward to celebrating many more success stories like Gavin's in the months to come. We are thrilled also that we have been the first to achieve this in the UK. Beyond happy!”

National EPA’s Managing Director Ashley Robertson highlighted that

“NEPA is extremely privileged that Instep chose us to work with for their End Point Assessment in Coaching Professional and proud that after just over a year of preparation and support, we are the first EPAO to have a learner successfully achieve this standard. Well done, Gavin!”

We collectively would like to congratulate Gavin Evans, for successfully completing the first End-Point Assessment for Coaching Professional Level 5 and wish good luck to all apprentices currently working through and starting their EPA.

National EPA pride themselves on being a highly supportive and friendly EPAO to all training providers and employers so that apprentices can be fully prepared and have the best possible experience during their end-point assessments.

 

